Virender Sehwag blasted Australia for their hypocrisy

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag criticised Australia after their first Test match against South Africa ended just in two days. In a dramatic series-opening test that saw 34 wickets fall in just two days, Australia's bowlers once again tore through South Africa's flimsy batting order to secure a six-wicket victory.

After resuming play on 145-5, Australia was bowled out for 218 just before lunch on Day 2, gaining a 66-run lead after the first innings.

In the second innings, the Australians skittled South Africa for 99, with skipper Pat Cummins getting a five-wicket haul. Scott Boland and Mitchell Starc took two wickets each.

Australia struggled a bit to score the meager 34 runs required to win, losing four wickets before Marnus Labuschagne finished the job in the eighth over of the innings.

Meanwhile, Australia received harsh criticism from Virender Sehwag for their hypocrisy. The legendary Indian player appeared displeased over the pitch and vented his frustration on Twitter.

"142 overs and not even lasting 2 days and they have the audacity to lecture on what kind of pitches are needed. Had it happened in India, it would have been labelled end of test cricket, ruining test cricket and what not. The Hypocrisy is mind-boggling," Sehwag wrote.

Only two batters scored more than 38 runs in the match, with Head of Australia scoring 92 and Kyle Verreynne of South Africa scoring 64 in their respective first innings.

The Australian pacers combined for 16 wickets in the victory. South Africa's pacers took all 14 wickets. In Australia's first innings. The second match of the series will be a Boxing Day Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground from December 26 to 30.

