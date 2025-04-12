Despite the excitement surrounding Dhoni leading the team in place of the injured Gaikwad, his return as captain was disappointing as he only scored 1 run in a poor batting performance for the Super Kings.

Former Indian opening batsman Navjot Singh Sidhu delivered a scathing remark towards Mahendra Singh Dhoni for his quick dismissal upon returning to captaincy in the IPL 2025 match against the Kolkata Knight Riders. Sidhu, who was providing commentary in Hindi, expressed his disappointment in Dhoni's performance, highlighting the immense anticipation surrounding his batting abilities by using the phrase "Khoda pahaad, nikli chuhiya."

With Ruturaj Gaikwad sidelined due to an elbow fracture, Dhoni took charge of leading the Super Kings, generating significant excitement due to his impressive track record as a captain. However, the skipper's return was marred by a dismal batting display, as he could only manage to score 1 run, resulting in a devastating eight-wicket loss for the five-time champions at the Chepauk stadium.

"Arey Dhoni aa rahe hain ji jaise sher aaya, sher aaya, hype thi, badi excitement thi, par khoda pahaad nikli chuhiya. (People were saying Dhoni is coming, the lion is coming. There was so much hype and excitement. But there was nothing to be seen)," he said during commentary.

Navjot Singh Sidhu trolled MS Dhoni



Navjot singh Sindhu said :- धोनी आ रहे है जी मानो शेर आया शेर आया ...

लेकिन खोदा पहाड़ निकली चूहिया #CSKvsKKR pic.twitter.com/mEQfwTC8VX — Aditya Kamal Pandey(आदित्य पाण्डेय) (@AadiJournalist) April 11, 2025

After the Super Kings could only muster 103 runs, Kolkata cruised to victory. Dhoni acknowledged that the opposition spinners effectively utilized the conditions and expressed disappointment in the absence of partnerships for CSK.

"Quite a few nights haven't gone our way. Need to look deep down inside. Challenge was there, but we needed to tackle. Didn't have enough runs on the board today. Ball stopped that has been the case, even in the second innings it stopped. Today it stopped in the first innings as well. With quality spinners, it is difficult. We didn't get partnerships as well."

The Super Kings are set to take on the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in an away match on Monday, April 14th.

Also read| SRH vs PBKS: Marcus Stoinis dominates Mohammed Shami, hits four sixes in last over as Indian pacer records second-most expensive IPL 2025 spell