Hyderabad Cricket Association set to take legal action against Ambati Rayudu over alleged defamatory tweet

Ambati Rayudu's recent comments against the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) has led the board to take action against the cricketer.

Rayudu in a post over on Twitter claimed that the HCA was under the influence of corruption and needed changes to up the quality and player performance.

Rayudu, who came out of retirement, led the Hyderabad side in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

In his tweet, Ambati urged KT Rama Rao to look into the 'rampant' corruption which is effect the Hyderabad Cricket Association.

"Hello sir @KTRTRS, I request u to plz look into nd address the rampant corruption prevailing in hca. Hw can hyderabad be great when it's cricket team is influenced by money nd corrupt ppl who hav numerous acb cases against them which are being swept under the carpet," Rayudu's post read on Twitter.

According to reports, the former Hyderabad cricketer Kawaljeet Singh came forward in support of Rayudu.

Singh urged the HCA to listen to Rayudu's complain rather than "trying to browbeat him".

Former HCA secretary S Venkateswaran also supported Rayudu's statement on the state's cricketing board.

Rayudu also posted a tweet addressing the situation to the former Team India skipper and HCA president Mohammed Azharuddin and said that the issue is way bigger than just the two of them.