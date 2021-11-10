Hyderabad-based techie arrested for making online rape threats to Virat Kohli's daughter

Virat Kohli's daughter Vamika was subjected to online abuse after the Indian skipper came out in support of pacer Mohammed Shami.

Mumbai Police has arrested a 23-year old software engineer from Hyderabad for sending rape threats to Indian skipper Virat Kohli's daughter Vamika during the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021. The incident took place after Kohli had shown his support for pacer Mohammed Shami, condemning the religion-based online attack after India had lost their opening encounter to arch-rivals Pakistan.

According to the police, the accused is a Hyderabad resident, who earlier worked for a food delivery app and is now working in a software company.

After India lost to Pakistan, Shami faced online abuse because of his religion as trolls suggested that he should go to Pakistan. In the pre-match press conference of India's match against New Zealand, Kohli chose to answer the question by saying that targeting someone based on their religion is pathetic. After he came in his support, the now-deleted Twitter account @Criccrazyygirl issued rape threats to Virat and Anushka Sharma’s nine-month-old daughter, Vamika.

After which the Delhi Council for Women (DCW) had taken a suo-motu congnisance of the incident, asking Delhi Police to file an FIR.

As for India's campaign, after losing thief first two games, India had a very small chance of qualifying for the semi-finals and their best chance included Afghanistan beating New Zealand. Despite India winning their last three games, they couldn't advance as New Zealand beat Afghanistan and qualified as the second team from Group 2 along with Pakistan.