'Form is temporary KLasss is permanent': Hundred for KL Rahul in his 100th IPL match

KL Rahul smashed 100 against Mumbai Indians

Surely this 100 by KL Rahul will be remembered as he smashed a century in his 100th Indian Premier League (IPL) game. In match 26 of the IPL 2022, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper KL Rahul reached the triple-digit mark in 56 balls.

In Tymal Mills' third over, KL Rahul smashed a FOUR and scored a hundred. He led his side from the front. While he did his traditional style of celebration, with his hands on his ears, the team owners and staff members were seen on their feet to acknowledge their captain's prolific innings.

This is KL Rahul's second century as captain, the second player to score multiple hundreds as captain in IPL after Virat Kohli (five). Rahul helped his side score 199 runs and set a 200-runs mark target for Mumbai Indians at the Brabourne Stadium.

The way the LSG skipper played has got netizens happy as they showered praises for the Indian team's vice-captain.

When in flow, he is such a classy batsmen to watch. #Klrahul a in his th #IPL2022 match #MIvsLSG pic.twitter.com/hYFRR6kb0k — Thana (@Pitstop387) April 16, 2022

KL Rahul scoring a 100 in his 100th game pic.twitter.com/zGJWxon4Q6 — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 16, 2022

As for the clash, Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to field against Lucknow. Fabian Allen received the debut cap for Mumbai.

Teams:

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills.