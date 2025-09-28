'Humne unse zyada...': Salman Ali Agha breaks silence on Pakistan’s consecutive defeats to India in Asia Cup 2025

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha broke his silence on Pakistan’s consecutive defeats to India in the Asia Cup 2025, expressing optimism and confidence ahead of the final.

India and Pakistan are set to clash in the historic Asia Cup 2025 final on Sunday (September 28). This marks the first occasion in the tournament's 41-year history that these two teams will face each other in the final. Both nations have previously claimed the Asia Cup title. Currently, India holds a 2-0 advantage over Pakistan in this tournament. The team led by Suryakumar Yadav humiliated Pakistan during the league stage, achieving a decisive victory. The Men in Blue began their Super 4 campaign with yet another win against Pakistan.

On the eve of the final, Pakistan's Captain Salman Ali Agha addressed his team's humiliating losses to India. In a media interaction, he stated: "Humne India se zyada galtiyan ki hai isliye hum India se dono match haare (we lost both matches because we made more mistakes than India)."

Salman acknowledged that his own performance has not met expectations, mentioning that he is actively working to improve. "I recognise that my performance hasn’t reached the level it should be, and I’m focused on enhancing it. However, one must also take into account the conditions and team needs. It’s not solely about maintaining a 150 strike rate — sometimes the situation or pitch calls for a different approach," he remarked.

India and Pakistan first clashed during the league stage of the Asia Cup 2025. Kuldeep Yadav continued his excellent form, taking another three wickets as India limited Pakistan to 127 runs. A collective batting effort from India allowed them to chase down the target in just 15.5 overs.

In the Super 4 match against India, Pakistan managed to surpass the 150-run mark, finishing with 171/5 in 20 overs. Abhishek Sharma provided a rapid start for India, scoring 74 runs off just 39 balls. He and Shubman Gill (47 off 28) formed a partnership of 105 runs for the first wicket in 9.5 overs, putting Pakistan on the back foot early in the game. India successfully chased down the target in 18.5 overs, losing four wickets in the process.

India remains unbeaten in the tournament thus far, while Pakistan has faced two defeats, both at the hands of India. It has been confirmed that India will make at least one change to their playing XI for the final.

Also read| India vs Pakistan: A look back at their last multi-nation final before Asia Cup 2025