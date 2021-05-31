Hugs and smiles! Australian players finally out of quarantine, return home

Australian players finally reunited with their family and loved ones after what felt like ages in hotel rooms. The 40-member Australian contingent had an arduous journey after the suspension of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The travel ban by their country meant they had to stopover in the Maldives for around 10 days till May 15 when the ban was lifted. As they arrived in Australia on May 16 they had to undergo another 14-day quarantine before getting out.

Now, on Monday morning the players finally got out of the quarantine and as captured by the News Corp Australia, there were hugs and smiles as the cricketers finally got to see some familiar faces after looking at walls of hotel rooms.

Pat Cummins hugged his partner Becky Boston, who is pregnant. Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis too shared a hug before bidding goodbyes.

David Warner's wife Candice shared a heartwarming video as their three daughters were excited to see their father after a long time and Warner then shared a picture of the sea saying, "It’s great to be home."

However, it won't be a long home stay for most of them as they will be leaving for the tour of West Indies for five T20Is and three ODIs and from there Bangladesh. Cricket Australia had announced a 23-member large squad for the eight games which saw all their senior players back in the side who skipped the New Zealand series, led by Aaron Finch.