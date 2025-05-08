IPL 2025: RCB's next match is against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on May 9 in Lucknow.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have faced a significant setback with the news of Devdutt Padikkal being ruled out for the remainder of the IPL 2025 due to a hamstring injury. Despite currently holding the second position in the points table, trailing only behind Gujarat Titans in terms of Net Run Rate, RCB acted swiftly to secure Mayank Agarwal as his replacement for the rest of the season.

Padikkal, who had struggled with consistency in previous seasons, had found his form this year batting at No. 3. He had scored an impressive 247 runs from 10 games at a striking rate of 150.61 - his highest ever in an IPL campaign - and had managed to score two half-centuries before his unfortunate injury.

In place of Padikkal, RCB has turned to the experienced Mayank Agarwal, who has featured in 127 IPL matches and accumulated over 2,000 runs, including a century and 13 half-centuries. Agarwal, who began his IPL journey with RCB, went unsold in the last auction after a modest performance with Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2024. He has now been acquired by RCB for INR 1 crore.

"Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have signed Mayank Agarwal as an injury replacement for Devdutt Padikkal for the remainder of TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Devdutt Padikkal, who played 10 matches for RCB this season and scored 247 runs with the help of two half-centuries, sustained an injury to his right hamstring."

"Mayank Agarwal has played 127 IPL matches so far, scoring 2661 runs. He has 1 IPL hundred and 13 fifties against his name. He joins RCB for INR 1 Crore," read the statement from IPL.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals have successfully secured their replacement for Harry Brook in the form of Sediqullah Atal. Brook had withdrawn from the IPL prior to the commencement of the 2025 season, prompting Delhi to patiently wait until the deadline before finalizing their decision. Atal, who has amassed an impressive 1507 runs in 49 matches, is widely regarded as a rising star for Afghanistan. His addition to the team is expected to bring a fresh dynamic to the Capitals' lineup and bolster their batting prowess.

