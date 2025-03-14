Jasprit Bumrah has been out of competitive cricket since January due to an injury that ruled him out of the Champions Trophy.

Renowned fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is anticipated to miss the first few matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 due to a persistent back injury he picked up during India's tour of Australia. Bumrah has been out of action since he strained his back in the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Sydney.

According to reports, Bumrah is expected to rejoin the Mumbai Indians squad in early April, but this is contingent on the approval from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) medical team. Both the BCCI and Mumbai Indians are focused on ensuring Bumrah makes a full recovery rather than rushing him back onto the field. The talented bowler has been working hard at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru to get back into shape.

The Mumbai Indians will kick off their IPL 2025 season on March 23 against the Chennai Super Kings in Chennai, right after the season opener between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Following that, they will face the Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on March 29 and host the Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai on March 31.

In early April, the Mumbai Indians are set to play against the Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow on April 4 and then take on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at home on April 7. After a hectic start to the season, the team will enjoy a six-day break before heading to Delhi for a match on April 13.

Even though Bumrah was initially named in India's Champions Trophy squad, the BCCI selection committee and team management made the wise decision to exclude him to ensure he fully recovers. Varun Chakravarthy stepped in for Bumrah in the final squad, which ultimately clinched the championship in Dubai.

The Indian fast bowler was instrumental in all five Tests of the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, demonstrating outstanding leadership throughout. With Rohit Sharma out for the first match, Bumrah stepped up as captain and guided India to an impressive win in Perth. Although he returned to captaincy for the fifth Test, he unfortunately had to sit out due to an injury during the first innings. His absence was felt deeply, leading to India's defeat in that match and costing them the chance to even the series.

