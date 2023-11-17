Huge setback for India as star player set to miss white-ball series against Australia, South Africa

Headlines

Rohit Sharma's daughter proudly dons Messi's Inter Miami jersey gifted by David Beckham, pic goes viral

Grab up the best deals on Stationery supplies

Decor your house with beautiful plants

Make an efficient space savings storage bags

Kay Kay Menon reveals how The Railway Men co-star Babil Khan differs from dad Irrfan: 'He has something...' | Exclusive

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Chhath Puja 2023: City-wise sunset timings in different cities for Sandhya Arghya

Rohit Sharma's daughter proudly dons Messi's Inter Miami jersey gifted by David Beckham, pic goes viral

Grab up the best deals on Stationery supplies

8 sugar free Indian desserts to enjoy without any guilt

Superfoods that act as natural laxatives

Which bird lays the largest eggs?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

Kay Kay Menon reveals how The Railway Men co-star Babil Khan differs from dad Irrfan: 'He has something...' | Exclusive

Tiger Nageswara Rao OTT release: Know when, where to watch Ravi Teja’s pan-India crime drama

India's first female superstar left husband to elope with co-star, demanded money to return, angry husband destroyed...

HomeCricket

Cricket

Huge setback for India as star player set to miss white-ball series against Australia, South Africa

The 5 match T20I series between India and Australia will begin on November 23 in Vizag and finish at Hyderabad on December 3.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 17, 2023, 05:18 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India's all-rounder, Hardik Pandya, is set to miss the upcoming T20I series against Australia and the white-ball leg of the South Africa tour due to an ankle injury he sustained during the ICC World Cup.

During India's World Cup group stage match against Bangladesh on October 19th, Pandya suffered a ligament tear on his right ankle. In his first over, after delivering only three balls, he was forced to limp off the ground due to the injury. As a result, he was unable to participate in the rest of India's World Cup campaign.

According to a report from The Indian Express, Pandya will not be able to participate in the five-T20I series against Australia, which begins four days after the World Cup final on Sunday. While it is uncertain whether he will require surgery on his ankle, it seems unlikely that he will be able to play in the three ODIs and three T20Is during the subsequent tour of South Africa.

Seamer Prasidh Krishna was selected as a replacement in the World Cup squad. However, he has been warming the bench since then, as India decided to include pacer Mohammed Shami and middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav in the playing eleven.

Interestingly, Pandya's injury turned out to be a blessing in disguise for the Men in Blue. Shami had been on the sidelines during the initial phase of India's campaign, but he finally got his opportunity against New Zealand in Dharamsala. To everyone's surprise, he made an instant impact by taking an impressive 5/54.

Shami's performance has been nothing short of remarkable. Representing the Gujarat Titans and Bengal, he has already taken 23 wickets in just six matches, boasting an astonishing average of 9.13. Notably, Shami has achieved three five-wicket hauls and a four-wicket haul in the tournament. He has even surpassed Adam Zampa on the list of leading wicket-takers with a remarkable 7/57 against New Zealand in the semi-final in Mumbai. This outstanding performance makes him the best Indian bowler at the ICC World Cup.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

What If season 2 trailer: OG Avengers Iron Man, Thor return, Red Hulk makes smashing debut; show ditches weekly release

Madhya Pradesh goes to polls in high-stakes battle for 230 seats; close race between BJP-Congress

Meet woman, Harvard alumnus, who left high paying job in US to lead family's saree business in India

Buy these Jeans exclusively on Amazon

Chhattisgarh assembly polls 2023: 2nd phase of 70-seat voting begins, Bhupesh Baghel among others to contest

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE