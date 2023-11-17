Huge setback for India as star player set to miss white-ball series against Australia, South Africa

The 5 match T20I series between India and Australia will begin on November 23 in Vizag and finish at Hyderabad on December 3.

India's all-rounder, Hardik Pandya, is set to miss the upcoming T20I series against Australia and the white-ball leg of the South Africa tour due to an ankle injury he sustained during the ICC World Cup.

During India's World Cup group stage match against Bangladesh on October 19th, Pandya suffered a ligament tear on his right ankle. In his first over, after delivering only three balls, he was forced to limp off the ground due to the injury. As a result, he was unable to participate in the rest of India's World Cup campaign.

According to a report from The Indian Express, Pandya will not be able to participate in the five-T20I series against Australia, which begins four days after the World Cup final on Sunday. While it is uncertain whether he will require surgery on his ankle, it seems unlikely that he will be able to play in the three ODIs and three T20Is during the subsequent tour of South Africa.

Seamer Prasidh Krishna was selected as a replacement in the World Cup squad. However, he has been warming the bench since then, as India decided to include pacer Mohammed Shami and middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav in the playing eleven.

Interestingly, Pandya's injury turned out to be a blessing in disguise for the Men in Blue. Shami had been on the sidelines during the initial phase of India's campaign, but he finally got his opportunity against New Zealand in Dharamsala. To everyone's surprise, he made an instant impact by taking an impressive 5/54.

Shami's performance has been nothing short of remarkable. Representing the Gujarat Titans and Bengal, he has already taken 23 wickets in just six matches, boasting an astonishing average of 9.13. Notably, Shami has achieved three five-wicket hauls and a four-wicket haul in the tournament. He has even surpassed Adam Zampa on the list of leading wicket-takers with a remarkable 7/57 against New Zealand in the semi-final in Mumbai. This outstanding performance makes him the best Indian bowler at the ICC World Cup.