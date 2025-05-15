The IPL will resume on Saturday, with play-offs starting on May 29 and the final on June 3. The Gujarat Titans are leading the standings and need to win just one of their remaining three matches to qualify for the play-offs.

Jos Buttler has announced that he will forgo participation in the Indian Premier League (IPL) play-offs should the Gujarat Titans qualify, in order to fully engage in England's upcoming one-day and T20 series against the West Indies. The former captain is among five players from the IPL who have been named in England's one-day squad. The rescheduling of the IPL, prompted by political tensions between India and Pakistan, has resulted in a scheduling conflict with England's series.

Wicketkeeper Buttler will travel to India to participate in the conclusion of the group stage before returning to England for the first ODI on May 29. All-rounders Jacob Bethell and Will Jacks, representing Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians respectively, are also expected to follow a similar path.

Jofra Archer and Jamie Overton, the other two IPL players included in England's ODI squad, are not anticipated to return to India, as their franchises are unable to qualify for the play-offs.

England will face the West Indies in three ODIs, followed by a three-match T20 series beginning on June 6.

Gujarat Titans currently occupy the top position in the IPL 2025 points table, amassing 16 points from 11 matches. They are just one victory away from securing their place in the playoffs. Jos Buttler, batting in the pivotal No. 3 position this season, has demonstrated remarkable form, having scored 500 runs at an impressive average of 71.43. The seasoned English cricketer is expected to participate in the team's remaining three league-stage matches before departing for international commitments.

In a related development, ESPNcricinfo has confirmed that Kusal Mendis will join his fellow Sri Lankan player, Dasun Shanaka, in the Gujarat Titans' dugout. Given the limited wicketkeeping options available within the squad—Anuj Rawat being the only uncapped alternative—Mendis is expected to seamlessly integrate into the Titans' playing XI during Buttler's absence.

Kusal Mendis excelled in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he scored 143 runs for the Quetta Gladiators at a striking rate exceeding 168. Over the course of his T20 career, the 30-year-old has accumulated more than 4,700 runs, including two centuries and 32 half-centuries. Notably, this signing marks Mendis's inaugural appearance in the Indian Premier League. However, due to the new replacement regulations, GT will not have the option to retain the Sri Lankan wicketkeeper-batter for the following season.

