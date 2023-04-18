Search icon
Watch: Huge moment for Arjun Tendulkar as he takes first IPL wicket during MI vs SRH match

MI vs SRH: Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 14 runs in the 25th IPL match.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 19, 2023, 12:04 AM IST

Watch: Huge moment for Arjun Tendulkar as he takes maiden IPL wicket during MI vs SRH match (Photo: Twitter/Mumbai Indians)

IPL 2023, MI vs SRH: In the 25th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 14 runs. During the match, Arjun Tendulkar, son of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, took his first wicket of the IPL. He recently made his IPL debut against KKR in Mumbai.

Arjun took his first wicket of the IPL in the last over of the match that too on the last ball when SRH was on the battling side. He dismissed Bhuvneshwar Kumar when he hit a shot but Rohit Sharma took his catch. Sharma runs towards Arjun to celebrate with him as MI won the match. Watch here:

Earlier, Cameron Green scored a timely half-century to help MI post a challenging 192 for five against SRH in the 25th IPL match on Tuesday.

READ | Virat Kohli shares new post with MS Dhoni after RCB vs CSK thriller, fans say 'proper jadu ki jhappi'

 

