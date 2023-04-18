Watch: Huge moment for Arjun Tendulkar as he takes first IPL wicket during MI vs SRH match

Watch: Huge moment for Arjun Tendulkar as he takes maiden IPL wicket during MI vs SRH match (Photo: Twitter/Mumbai Indians)

IPL 2023, MI vs SRH: In the 25th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 14 runs. During the match, Arjun Tendulkar, son of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, took his first wicket of the IPL. He recently made his IPL debut against KKR in Mumbai.

Arjun took his first wicket of the IPL in the last over of the match that too on the last ball when SRH was on the battling side. He dismissed Bhuvneshwar Kumar when he hit a shot but Rohit Sharma took his catch. Sharma runs towards Arjun to celebrate with him as MI won the match. Watch here:

A special moment for young Arjun Tendulkar, who gets his first wicket iAIPL and it is his captain Rohit Sharma, who takes the catch of Bhuvneshwar Kumar.



Arjun takes the final wicket and @mipaltan win by 14 runs. pic.twitter.com/1jAa2kBm0Z April 18, 2023

Earlier, Cameron Green scored a timely half-century to help MI post a challenging 192 for five against SRH in the 25th IPL match on Tuesday.

