Huge embarrassment for Shaheen Afridi in BBL debut as star Pakistani pacer gets removed from bowling midway due to...

CRICKET
Pakistan's star pacer made his Big Bash League debut on Monday with the Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades match, where he was removed from the bowling attack midway. Know the real reason behind this decision.
Shaheen Shah Afridi, star Pakistani pacer, made his Big Bash League (BBL) debut on Monday with the Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat match. Shaheen's BBL debut game turned out to be an embarrassment for him as he was removed from the bowling attack midway and was not allowed to complete his 4-over spell.
It was the 18th over of the innings, when Brisbane Heat were looking to restrict the Melbourne Renegades' batting lineup, and Shaheen was brought back into the attack. But Shaheen ended up bowling two dangerous beamers, and the on-field umpires decided to stop him from bowling in the match.
He was removed from the bowling attack after delivering four balls in his third over. Not only this, but Shaheen was also not economical in the game as he leaked 43 runs in just 2.4 overs.
Apart from Shaheen, Pakistan's wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan also struggled in the game, as it was also his BBL debut match. Rizwan struggled with the bat and managed to score just four runs off 10 balls before being dismissed by Patrick Dooley.
Brisbane Heat won the Toss and decided to bowl first at GMHBA. This decision turned out to be a disaster for them as Melbourne Renegades posted 212/5 in 20 overs, courtesy of Tim Seifert's 102 off 56 balls and Oliver Peake's 57 off just 29 balls.
In reply, the Brisbane Heat failed to chase down 213 and scored 198/8 in 20 overs. For Heat, Colin Munro and Jimmy Peirson smashed half-centuries. In the end, Renegades won the match by 14 runs and Seifert was named as the Player of the Match for his blistering century.