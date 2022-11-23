Huge blow to Team India as Ravindra Jadeja likely to miss Bangladesh tour

Ravindra Jadeja likely to miss India's tour of Bangladesh

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was due to return to international action next month during India's tour of Bangladesh but now as per the latest reports, Jadeja could be in line to miss the Bangladesh tour after failing to recover in time.

The 33-year-old was ruled out of India's tour of Bangladesh on Wednesday according to a report in ESPNcricinfo and could be replaced by Shahbaz Ahmed in the ODI squad, whereas, Sourabh Kumar is in line to take up Jadeja's place in the Test squad.

India will play three ODI matches and two Test matches between December 4 to 26. Jadeja was injured during the Asia Cup 2022, and had to subsequently undergo surgery on his leg, and thus missed the T20 World Cup 2022.

More to follow...