The Delhi Capitals made a significant acquisition last year by securing the services of star Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc for a substantial sum of Rs 11.75 crore during the mega auction. This move came after Starc was released by the defending champions KKR, despite his impressive performances in the previous season where he was awarded the Player of the Match in the first qualifier and the final. Starc has since represented Delhi Capitals in all 12 matches, showcasing his talent by taking 14 wickets.

With the suspension of IPL 2025 for one week, Starc has returned to Australia alongside Alyssa Healy. Speculation is rife that he may not return to India once the season resumes on May 16 or May 17. Reports from Australian media suggest that Starc arrived in Sydney on Sunday and refrained from engaging with reporters. His manager informed 9News that his decision to stay back may be influenced by political tensions.

It has been reported that several Australian players, including Mitchell Starc, are considering not returning to India for the remainder of IPL 2025. The implications of such decisions on their contracts remain unclear. The suspension of the IPL came after the abandoned match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings in Dharamsala due to air raid warnings in the vicinity, causing unease among players and officials. Some Australian players had expressed discomfort with the match being held at the northern venue prior to the suspension.

“I think at the end of the day, we are talking about a game of cricket here. We are talking about people’s livelihoods, their mental health, as well as their physical health. That, to me, takes much greater precedence over money," ex-Australian cricketer Mark Taylor was quoted as saying to 9News.

The Indian cricket board is currently closely monitoring the evolving situation surrounding the IPL. The BCCI announced on Saturday that final approval from the Indian government will be required before the league can resume. As of now, no official date has been set for the league to restart.

There is speculation that the remaining matches of the IPL may be relocated to southern cities such as Chennai or Bengaluru in order to provide a more stable environment for the players. However, the already packed international cricket schedule presents additional challenges.

Several Australian cricketers, including Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Travis Head, are set to travel to the UK soon for the World Test Championship final against South Africa at Lord’s. Following this, they are scheduled to participate in a three-Test series in the West Indies. This further complicates the scheduling of the IPL matches.

