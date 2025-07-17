Huge blow for Team India as star pacer suffers freak hand injury ahead of 4th Test against England

Team India has encountered a surprising injury setback just before the fourth Test against England. The home team is presently ahead in the five-match series with a score of 2-1, following their victory in the third Test by 22 runs at Lord's in London.

Team India is facing a worrying situation in England. Their key fast bowler, Arshdeep Singh, had an odd accident during practice on Thursday, hurting his bowling hand. With the important fourth Test match approaching, there's now a big question about whether he can play. This unexpected injury has thrown India's tour plans into uncertainty.

What was meant to be a normal practice day in Beckenham quickly turned bad because of an unfortunate event. During a tough practice session, Arshdeep tried to stop a ball that was hit very hard and ended up with a deep cut on his left hand. The tall fast bowler looked like he was in a lot of pain and was quickly taken to get medical attention. This has created worry about the team's preparation for the next match in Manchester.

If Arshdeep can't play, it would be a major setback for captain Shubman Gill and coach Gautam Gambhir. As the team's main left-arm bowler, his special angle and ability to make the ball swing have been very important in their plan against England's batters. If he's not available, it won't just be about finding another player to take his place. The team will have to rethink the whole makeup and balance of their bowling attack at a crucial point in the series.

Confirming the development, the team’s assistant coach, Ryan ten Doeschate, addressed the media with a cautious tone. "The medical team has taken him to a doctor to assess the severity of the cut and determine if stitches are required," ten Doeschate said. "His availability for the upcoming fourth Test in Manchester will depend on the outcome of this assessment."

The Indian management is holding its breath as the clock is ticking down to the fourth Test, which begins on July 23. As they rush to come up with a backup plan for a key match, they must simultaneously hope that their best bowler recovers quickly.

Also read| IND vs ENG: Kuldeep Yadav's exclusion a blunder for India in England? Kapil Dev questions team selection