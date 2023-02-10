Huge blow for Team India as this star pacer will not feature in entire Australia Test series

File Photo

The spinners led by comeback man Ravindra Jadeja skittled out Australia for a meager 177 when the visitors opted to bat first at Nagpur's Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium on Day 1 of the 2023 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Team India scored 77 runs towards the finish of play, with the help of skipper Rohit Sharma's unbeaten half-century, and is only 100 runs behind with 9 wickets in hand. However, the hosts received bad news off the field, as top pacer Jasprit Bumrah is expected to miss the entire four-match Test series, according to reports.

According to a Telegraph article, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has chosen not to risk Bumrah in a World Cup year. According to the report, with the emphasis on spin in the upcoming Test series, Bumrah will be allowed additional time to recover because he may not be able to handle the burden of a five-day game.

According to BCCI sources, Bumrah has been bowling at high intensity at the National Cricket Academy, where he has been rehabbing since being sidelined since September of last year.

Bumrah, who had a back issue for the first time during the West Indies tour in August, returned to the field for India in the T20I series against Australia in September 2022. However, the damage was exacerbated as the pacer was rushed, and he was declared out for another two months. Bumrah was due to make his comeback in the ODI series against Sri Lanka, but he experienced another niggle and was ruled out of the New Zealand ODIs and the first two Test matches against Australia.

In Bumrah's absence, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj will continue to spearhead India's pace attack, with Jaydev Unadkat and Umesh Yadav on the bench.

India’s Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav

