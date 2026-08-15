Huge blow for Pakistan! Babar Azam suffers hand injury, ruled out of warm-up match ahead of England Tests

Babar Azam has suffered a hand injury ahead of Pakistan’s Test series against England, ruling him out of the warm-up match. The star batter’s fitness will be closely monitored as Pakistan prepare for the first Test, beginning on August 19.

Just four days before kicking off the three-Test series against England, Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam hurt his right hand. It happened while he was batting in a warm-up match against the Professional County Club Select XI—England Under-19 fast bowler Manny Lumsden sent a rising delivery that struck the bottom of Babar’s hand. Babar was on just five runs at the time. After the hit, you could tell he was in pain, and he walked off without continuing his innings.

The team doctor checked him out and the PCB decided to rest him from the rest of the match—just playing it safe. The board announced that Babar will be back for Pakistan’s training session at Headingley on August 17.

Babar Azam retired hurt after being hit on the hand during the warm-up match. pic.twitter.com/Yw2kRwY9Fw — Sheri. (@CallMeSheri1_) August 14, 2026

This three-day practice match against Professional County Club Select XI was underway in Kent when Babar got hurt. The delivery from Lumsden caught him out, ending his stint at the crease for the day.

PCB clarified that, after medical assessment, they advised Babar to skip the remainder of the practice game. The plan is for him to rejoin the squad’s session at Headingley on August 17.

The Test series itself kicks off on August 19 at Headingley. The second Test will follow at Lord’s on August 27, with the final match set for Edgbaston starting September 9. These games are all part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27.

Right now, England sits seventh in the WTC standings with a points percentage of 24.36%, and Pakistan is just behind in eighth at 22.22%. So, this series matters—a chance for either team to climb the table.

Pakistan’s last Test series ended 1-1 in the West Indies. They snapped an eight-Test overseas losing streak with an eight-wicket win in the second match. And there’s some good news: Shan Masood’s recovering from injury and will be fit for the England series, which is a big plus for the team.

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