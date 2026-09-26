Huge blow for India! Shubman Gill suffers injury scare ahead of 1st IND vs WI ODI

India captain Shubman Gill suffered an injury scare after being struck on his right elbow by a Mohammed Siraj delivery during a net session ahead of the 1stODI against West Indies. Gill received medical attention before returning to face throwdowns, easing immediate concerns over his availability.

India captain Shubman Gill gave the team a bit of a scare on Friday when he took a blow to his right elbow during a net session. Mohammed Siraj sent in a length ball that bounced more than expected and caught Gill flush on the elbow—two days before the opening ODI against the West Indies at the Greenfield International Stadium.

Gill reacted right away. He dropped his bat and walked off, clearly in pain. Team physio Kamlesh Jain got to work on him, and Gill spent about 20 minutes getting checked out.

He didn’t come back to bat for the rest of the session, and you could see he was still uncomfortable. Siraj and Virat Kohli, who was batting just next door, both went over to see how the skipper was holding up.

Afterward, though, Gill was spotted chatting with young pacer Gurnoor Brar, which eased some nerves in the camp.

With the first match set for Sunday, team management will keep a close eye on Gill’s elbow before making a call on his place in the XI.

It’s not the first bump Gill has taken recently. During India’s tour of Sri Lanka, he got hit on his ring finger in a practice session. He bounced back quickly, played the series, and helped the team to a 1-0 win.

Before the injury, Gill looked in good touch, batting with Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ruturaj Gaikwad. Rohit and Kohli spent plenty of time in the nets as well, facing a mix of the main squad’s bowlers and some local help.

Fitness issues are piling up for India ahead of the ODI series. Hardik Pandya and Harshit Rana, both seam-bowling all-rounders, are still sidelined.

On the other side, the West Indies squad hasn’t started training in Thiruvananthapuram yet—they only got in on September 23. They’re set to begin their prep with a net session on Saturday, just ahead of the first ODI.

This series comes against the backdrop of some turmoil for West Indies cricket. Cricket West Indies recently slashed player retainer fees by 25% and called off the men's Super50 tournament, citing higher operational costs.

India and West Indies kick off the series at Greenfield International Stadium on Sunday.

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