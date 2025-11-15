Huge blow for India! Shubman Gill stretchered into ambulance, admitted to Kolkata hospital with neck injury

Shubman Gill is now doubtful for the remainder of the Kolkata Test after a frightening on-field neck incident. The Indian captain was stretchered out of the stadium and taken into an ambulance before being rushed to a Kolkata hospital, raising major concerns for India in the IND vs SA clash.

India faced a significant scare on Saturday evening when their captain, Shubman Gill, was taken off the field in an ambulance, his neck secured in a stabilizing brace following an unexpected on-field injury that prematurely ended his innings on Day 2 of the first Test against South Africa at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. What started as a brief interruption in play escalated into a concerning medical situation, leaving the home team uncertain about their skipper's ability to continue participating in the match.

Gill sustained his injury while attempting a slog-sweep against Simon Harmer early in India's first innings. The shot, which was cleanly struck for four runs, caused him to recoil in pain almost immediately, with his right hand moving to the back of his neck as he signaled for assistance. After a swift assessment from the team physiotherapist, the opener left the field on four runs, having faced just three balls. At that moment, it appeared to be a standard precaution.

However, the atmosphere changed dramatically hours later when Gill was seen again—not in training gear but on a stretcher, fitted with a cervical collar and escorted into an ambulance outside the stadium, as reported by news agency PTI.

Rev Sports indicated that Gill was transported to Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata and is expected to stay there overnight for monitoring.

The images raised immediate concerns about the severity of the injury, which seemed more serious than initially thought. The BCCI later confirmed that he was experiencing a neck spasm and remained under close medical observation.

India's assistant coach Morne Morkel suggested that the issue might have been triggered even before Gill took to the field.

“We need to understand how it started. It could simply be a bad night’s sleep,” Morkel said, downplaying fears of overload. “Gill manages his fitness extremely well. This was unfortunate timing more than anything.”

For India, Gill's exit came at a critical juncture in the innings. Just moments earlier, Harmer had disrupted a resilient partnership by dismissing Washington Sundar for 29 with his classic off-spin drift and turn, caught at slip by Aiden Markram. With the ball gripping and South Africa applying pressure, India was relying on their captain to stabilize the innings.

As Day 3 looms, expected to be decisive for the match, the team now anxiously awaits updates regarding their captain's condition.

