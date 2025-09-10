'How will they even compete with us?': R Ashwin questions Asia Cup 2025 Competitiveness, suggests India A inclusion for more balance

Ashwin’s critique underscores the huge gap in competitiveness in the tournament and calls for structural changes to raise overall standards, making the Asia Cup more engaging and competitive for all teams and fans ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Former Indian all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin has expressed concerns regarding the competitiveness of the Asia Cup. The tournament commenced on Tuesday, with Afghanistan defeating Hong Kong in a thoroughly one-sided match. While chasing a target of 189, Hong Kong crumbled to 94/9 within 20 overs, resulting in a loss by 94 runs. Ashwin believes that the eight-team format lacks competitiveness and questions if any team can truly challenge India for the championship. In a discussion on his YouTube channel, Ashwin proposed structural changes to inject more excitement into the event.

Ashwin cleverly poked fun at Bangladesh, doubting their capacity to compete for the championship.

"They can almost include a South Africa and make it an Afro-Asia Cup to make the tournament competitive. As it is now, they should probably include an India A side for it to be some contest," said Ashwin.

"We haven't even considered Bangladesh in the mix. They are also in this tournament. We didn't even find the need to talk about them, right? Because there is nothing to stay. They are all struggling... How will they even compete with India in this tournament?" he added.

Ashwin expressed his belief that another team should take home the Asia Cup instead of India, as this would preserve the tournament's significance.

"In a sense, I genuinely wish for another team to win the tournament, because that would create a real competition in Asia. None of these teams are selecting Kuldeep or Varun. And we haven't even touched on India's formidable batting lineup, which is filled with match-winners," he emphasized.

Ashwin wrapped up by stating, "This isn't merely a prelude to the 2026 T20 World Cup; it's just a curtain. This tournament shouldn't be viewed as a significant benchmark for it."

While Sri Lanka holds the title of defending champions in the Asia Cup T20, India stands as the most accomplished team in both formats, boasting a total of eight titles (1984, 1988, 1990-91, 1995, 2010, 2016, 2018, and 2023).

In the current edition of the Asia Cup, the Indian Cricket Team is set to compete against teams like Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, UAE, Oman, Hong Kong, and Sri Lanka, all in pursuit of reclaiming the Asia Cup title.

