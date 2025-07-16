How will teams qualify for LA28 cricket? Details emerge as sport returns to Olympics after 128 years

This marks the first occasion that cricket will be included in the Olympics since 1900. At that time, only two teams, Great Britain and France, participated in a two-day match, with Great Britain securing the gold medal.

Cricket is set to make its return to the Olympics after 128 years during the LA28 Games, with the schedules for the men's and women's tournaments now confirmed. The competition will utilize a T20 format, featuring six teams from both the men's and women's categories, and will take place from July 12 to 19. The medal matches are scheduled for July 20 for the women and July 29 for the men. All games will be held at the Pomona Fairplex, located approximately 50 km from downtown Los Angeles.

Matches will commence at 9:00 AM and 6:30 PM local time, with most days featuring double headers to accommodate the six-team tournament within the Olympic schedule. Cricket first appeared in the Olympics during the 1900 Paris Games, where Great Britain triumphed over Paris in a single match.

Each team will be made up of a squad of 15 members, fully utilizing the 90 athlete slots designated for each gender. This structure promotes competitive depth while ensuring the event remains concise and appealing to viewers, in line with the Olympic movement's objective to engage new audiences.

"Following the announcement of the confirmed number of teams and the venue for LA28 back in April, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has announced that the T20 competitions for the men’s and women’s categories at LA28 will run from 12 July to 29 July 2028. The medal matches will be held on 20 July (women’s) and 29 July (men’s) respectively," read a statement from the ICC.

The addition of cricket to the Olympics underscores the sport's increasing prominence. Cricket first appeared in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in 2022, and both the men's and women's teams have taken part in the Asian Games in 2010, 2014, and 2023. Furthermore, Grand Prairie, Lauderhill, and New York were venues for multiple matches of the T20 World Cup 2024.

How will teams qualify for LA28 cricket?

The criteria for Olympic qualification have not yet been finalized, and a decision is expected to be made during the ICC’s Annual Conference in Singapore, which begins on July 17. Cricket's inclusion in the Olympics is anticipated to be significant, with many believing that the top teams should participate in the tournament to showcase high-quality cricket on a global stage.

However, it remains to be seen whether the ICC will use rankings as the basis for qualification or if they will organize a qualifying tournament. Additionally, there is ongoing discussion regarding whether the host nation, the USA, should automatically qualify. What will happen with the associate nations? Reports indicate that the ICC must also consider the interests of the associate nations, as the Olympics is a worldwide event. A clearer understanding of the Olympic qualification process is expected to emerge following the meeting on July 17.

Also read| Virat Kohli continues to rewrite history books; achieves never-before-seen ICC ranking milestone post T20I, Test retirement