Team India continued its monstrous white-ball run after the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup final heartbreak, winning their second successive white-ball trophy after ICC T20 World Cup 2024, beating New Zealand by four wickets in the final of CT 2025 at Dubai on March 9.

Each player in the squad of the ICC Champions Trophy winning team will be given Rs 3 crore, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia said. BCCI on Thursday announced a cash prize of Rs 58 crore for the ICC Champions Trophy-winning Indian team, with the contributions of all players, coaching staff, support staff and members of the men’s selection committee to be recognised.

Speaking to ANI, Saikia revealed the breakdown of the cash prize, saying, “Rs 3 crore each will be given to every player. Rs 3 crore will be given to the head coach (Gautam Gambhir), Rs 50 lakh will be given to the remaining coaches (assistant coaches Ryan Ten Doeschate, Abhishek Nayar, batting coach Sitanshu Kotak, bowling coach Morne Morkel), remaining support staff will 50 lakh each and BCCI officials will get Rs 25 lakh each.”

A press release from BCCI announced, “The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is delighted to announce a cash reward of INR 58 crore for Team India following their triumph at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. This financial recognition honours the players, coaching and support staff, and members of the Men’s Selection Committee.”

Under the able and astute leadership of captain Rohit Sharma, India dominated the tournament, registering four commanding victories en route to the final. The team began their campaign with a solid six-wicket win over Bangladesh, then secured a convincing six-wicket triumph against Pakistan. They continued their momentum with a 44-run victory over New Zealand before ultimately overcoming Australia by four wickets in the semi-final.

(With ANI inputs)

