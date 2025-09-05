Add DNA as a Preferred Source
How to watch Asia Cup 2025 for free: Step-by-step guide for live streaming in India

If you are also eagerly waiting for the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup, then take a look at the step-by-step guide to watch it online and on TV networks in India, along with options in other countries and regions.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 05, 2025, 12:07 PM IST

Asia Cup 2025 is all set to begin on September 2025 with the Afghanistan vs Hong Kong match at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The 8-team tournament will feature 19 games in total, with each team playing the other three league games against the team in their group. The upcoming T20I tourno holds much importance to all the teams as it is a perfect chance for them to prep for next year's World Cup, scheduled to be played in India and Sri Lanka. If you are also eagerly waiting to support your favourite team in the Asia Cup 2025 and want to watch the tournament hassle-free, take a look at the step-by-step guide to know where you can watch it online in your region for free or by paying a small fee.

For online streaming (country/region-wise)

India - SonyLIV app
Pakistan - Tamasha, Tapmad 
Bangladesh - Toffee app, Rabbithole, T Sports app
Sri Lanka - Peo TV
UAE/Mena - StarzPlay, Switch TV
UK/ New Zealand - Sky Go
USA - Willow app, ESPN+
Australia - Kayo Sports
Canada - Hotstar, Willow Canada

In India, to watch the Asia Cup 2025 on streaming devices, one must subscribe to the SonyLIV app. There are a variety of plans available for fans, including Rs 399 - Premium (monthly), Rs 699 - Mobile only (yearly), and Rs 1,499 - Premium (yearly).

Asia Cup 2025 on TV channels (country/region-wise)

 

India - Sony Sports Network

Pakistan - Ten Sports

Bangladesh - T Sports

Sri Lanka - Channel Eye (SLRC), Dialog TV

Afghanistan - Ariana TV

UK - Sky Sports Cricket

United States - Willow TV

Canada - Willow Canada

Australia - Fox Sports

New Zealand - Sky Sports NZ

