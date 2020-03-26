How to battle coronavirus? BCCI comes up with a ‘friendly guide’

The COVID-19 outbreak has caused clubs, franchises and sports bodies to help spread the information about the importance of staying indoors. Joining them is the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) who has come up with simple steps for people to follow.

In a series of tweets, BCCI on Thursday came out with a “friendly guide: How to battle coronavirus”. Each of the tweets has a picture of the Indian cricketers on the field.

* Stay indoors, don’t venture out

* If you have to get out, maintain distance

* Ensure you have a clean and safe pair of hands

* Help with household chores

* Pass on important information to everyone

* Emerge victorious together

How to battle Coronavirus - A friendly Guide pic.twitter.com/wbtpSMte6t — BCCI (@BCCI) March 26, 2020

The Indian Prime Minister Nareandra Modi has been put India under a complete lockdown from Tuesday midnight for the next 21 days. Celebrities including cricketers have been urging people to adhere to the guidelines issued by the health authorities and government.

Indian cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Virat Kohli, and others have urged countrymen to stay safe during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. Around 650 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported so far in India while 13 people have lost their lives.