'How time changes': Hardik Pandya shares major throwback pic with brother Krunal Pandya from 2011

Due to the coronavirus outbreak across the globe, clubs, franchises and sports bodies are trying to keep fans entertained through the internet.

The deadly virus has brought all sports activities to a halt and players are practising social distancing and self-isolation during the pandemic. The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the governments all around are urging people to stay at home.

Team India allrounder Hardik Pandiya took to social media and shared a throwback photo of himself with his elder brother Krunal.

The 26-year old said that that the photograph was taken 9 years ago, back in 2011, and reflected on the fact that despite a lot of changes have come over the years, his 'swag' still 'desi hai'.

"Throwback to 2011 How time changes @krunalpandya_official Swag mera desi hai," Hardik captioned his picture on Instagram with.

HERE IS THE POST:

Both the Pandya brother are integral parts of the Mumbai Indian (MI) side for the 13th season of Indian Premier League (IPL), which BCCI decided to suspend until further notice, as a precautionary measure against the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation in India.

The opening match of this year's IPL was supposed to be played between the most successful teams of IPL - defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are 14255 confirmed cases of coronavirus cases in the country and 559 fatalities have been reported.