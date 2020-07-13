How Sunil Gavaskar's advice helped Pakistan's Inzamam-ul-Haq tackle short balls

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has heaped praises for India batting legend Sunil Gavaskar saying that the counterpart piece of advice from helped him overcome problems against short-pitched deliveries.

Talking in his YouTube channel, Inzamam said he went on his first tour to England after a successful World Cup in 1992 in Australia and there he faced troubles handling short deliveries.

“I went to England after the 1992 World Cup at the back of a tremendous performance in the mega event. It was my first-ever tour to England. I didn’t have any idea as to how should I play on those pitches. I was going through a bad patch as I was unable to play short-pitched deliveries,’’ Inzamam said.

The Pakistani batsman said he had met Gavaskar in a charity match and sought for his help. “It was somewhere half of our season that I met him at a charity match in England. We both had gone to play that match. And I asked him ‘Sunil bhai I’m facing problems to play short-pitched balls, what should I do’?

“As great are the ways of the great, he told me to do only one little thing, that is, ‘don’t think about short-pitched balls or bouncers while batting because the moment you’ll think about them you’ll get trapped’. He told me that when the bowler would deliver the ball you would automatically understand; so don’t get worried about that.”

The former Pakistan captain added that he used Gavaskar’s advice and practiced and said it worked. He never had any problems against the short ball till the time hung his boots.

“While in nets, I started practicing the way he told me. I strengthened my mind, telling myself not to think about that [short-pitched balls]. The weakness was removed. And from 1992 till the time I retired, I never faced that problem again,” added the 50-year-old Inzamam, who amassed 8,830 runs in 120 Tests and 11739 runs in 378 ODIs.

Paying a tribute to Gavaskar Inzy said: “I wish I would’ve seen him live while he was batting.”