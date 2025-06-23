Despite being from an ordinary family, Sonam Yadav is no ordinary kid. Check out the extraordinary story of the star of the Under-19 World Cup-winning team.

Sonam Yadav, who hails from Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad, was a part of the 2023 World Cup-winning Indian Under-19 T20 team. Born on July 18, 2007, the left-arm orthodox bowler has an inspiring and extraordinary story behind her success. At the age of 12, she played for the Uttar Pradesh Under-19 team, and the next year for the senior UP side. At 15, she has an Under-19 World Cup-winning medal around her neck. Recently, she also became the youngest player ever to sign a deal with the Mumbai Indians for the Women's Premier League (WPL).

Personal Life of Sonam Yadav

Sonam Yadav's father, Mukesh Yadav, works in a glass factory, and she is the youngest among five sisters and a brother growing up in a small room. Her brother, Aman Yadav, worked in double shifts at a glass company to help his sister's education. Not many know that it was her brother who spotted her cricketing talent and enrolled her in a local academy.

