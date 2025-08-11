'How silly this idea was...': Sunil Gavaskar reignites Pataudi Trophy row days after India-England Test series ended in a draw, slams ECB again

Indian veteran Sunil Gavaskar has reignited the controversy around the change in the name of the recently concluded Test series between India and England. Here's what he said.

India and England recently played a 5-match Test series, which was previously known as the Pataudi Trophy and was renamed this time as the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. In response to high criticism, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) decided to present the Pataudi medal to the winning captain instead. Days after the conclusion of the series, Indian veteran Sunil Gavaskar has criticised this move, pointing out that no member of the Pataudi family was present during the post-match presentation ceremony after the 5th and final Test at the Oval. He even this decision 'silly', as the 5-match series ended in a 2-2 draw.

Gavaskar criticises ECB for presenting Pataudi medal

In his column on Sportstar, Gavaskar wrote, ''Nobody from the Pataudi family was there either, for the Pataudi medal, which was to be presented to the winning team’s captain. The drawn series showed how silly this idea was of trying to make up to the Pataudis by retiring the trophy named after them.''

''Every time the series is drawn, the medal can’t be presented, can it? Wouldn’t it be better, therefore, to have the medal for the Man of the Series than give it to the winning team’s captain? And what if the captain himself has had an ordinary series and had little impact on the result?'' he added.

Not only this, but Gavaskar also questioned the absence of Sachin Tendulkar and James Anderson from the presentation ceremony, who were also present in England at that time. ''This was the first-ever series named after Sachin Tendulkar and Jimmy Anderson, two of cricket’s greatest legends. One would have expected both to be present to give the trophy to the two captains, especially since the series ended in a draw. To the best of one’s knowledge, both were in England at the time. So, were they simply not invited? Or was this similar to what happened in Australia earlier this year, when only Allan Border was asked to present the Border-Gavaskar Trophy because Australia had won the series? Since this England series was drawn, perhaps neither was asked to attend the presentation'' he further wrote.

Meanwhile, the 5-match Test series was one of the most entertaining ones in recent cricket history, as two out of the five ended quite closely.