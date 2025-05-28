Rohit Sharma, despite retiring from Test cricket remains influential in the national set-up playing a crucial role in T Dilip's re-appointment as India's fielding coach.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to bring back T Dilip as the fielding coach for the Indian Cricket Team. He’s been given a one-year temporary extension for this role. Reports from Cricbuzz suggest that ODI captain Rohit Sharma played a significant part in making this happen. Just last month, the BCCI let go of three support staff members, including assistant coach Abhishek Nayar, fielding coach Dilip, and Strength & Conditioning Coach Soham Desai, following India’s disappointing performance in the recent test series against Australia.

Dilip had previously served as the fielding coach under former head coach Rahul Dravid. After the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in June last year, Dravid and the rest of the support staff stepped down, but Dilip’s contract was extended by the BCCI.

According to sources, Rohit Sharma was instrumental in persuading head coach Gautam Gambhir and the BCCI to reappoint Dilip. He had discussions with Gambhir and other officials, advocating for Dilip’s return.

“The Hyderabad-based coach, who previously served under Rahul Dravid and later for close to a year under Gautam Gambhir, has been offered a one-year temporary extension,” Cricbuzz wrote in one of its reports.

It’s worth noting that Dilip has been a trusted ally of Sharma. The Hyderabad-based coach was part of the Rohit Sharma-led team that clinched the T20 World Cup 2024 last year and the Champions Trophy 2025 earlier this year.

Looking ahead, Dilip will join the Indian Cricket Team for their upcoming series against England. Team India is set to face England in a five-match test series starting June 20, wrapping up in the first week of August. Initially, assistant coach Ryan Doeschate was expected to take over Dilip’s position. However, with Dilip’s return, Doeschate will continue as the assistant coach. There were also talks about the BCCI wanting to hire a foreign coach for the fielding role, but they couldn’t find a suitable candidate.

Additionally, it’s important to mention that Sharma announced his retirement from the longest format earlier this month. In light of this, the BCCI has appointed Shubman Gill as the new test captain, with Rishabh Pant stepping in as the vice-captain for the red-ball format.

