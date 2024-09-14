Twitter
WATCH: Bronze medal winner Manu Bhaker shares rare glimpse of Olympic medal box, here's how it looks

India star gets abused online after refusing to accept Virat Kohli as....

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg reveals biggest mistake of his career, claims it is...

Meet Indian man, who left his job in US, started business from Rs 40000, now leads company worth Rs 18765 crore, he is..

IND vs BAN: Rohit Sharma on cusp of breaking Virender Sehwag's all-time Test record

Cricket

How rich is Suryakumar Yadav? Check details of India cricketer's annual income, total net worth, expensive possessions

The swashbuckling batsman, who made his debut for Team India in 2021, is one of the top performers in the shorter version of the game.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 14, 2024, 05:18 PM IST

How rich is Suryakumar Yadav? Check details of India cricketer's annual income, total net worth, expensive possessions
File Photo
The ICC T20 World Cup final match between India and South Africa concluded in a thrilling spectacle highlighted by a pivotal moment: Suryakumar Yadav’s remarkable catch on the boundary to dismiss David Miller in the crucial final over, ultimately leading Team India to victory. Known for his dynamic batting skills and strategic thinking, Yadav’s outstanding performance not only earned him accolades on the cricket field but also solidified his position as the captain of the ICC Men’s T20I Team of the Year in 2024.

This prestigious recognition underscores his exceptional leadership and contributions to the sport, emphasizing Yadav’s crucial role in shaping India’s success in international cricket.

Suryakumar Yadav’s achievements on the cricket field have not only secured his spot in the Indian team but have also increased his brand value off the field. His impressive displays have attracted numerous brand endorsements, enabling him to significantly raise his endorsement fees last year. This article delves into Yadav’s annual earnings, various sources of income, net worth, and more.

Contract with the BCCI

As per the annual contract details for the 2023-2024 season released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Suryakumar Yadav has been awarded a Grade B contract, granting him an annual income of Rs 3 crore.

Contract with the Mumbai Indians

Suryakumar Yadav made his debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2012, playing a single match for the Mumbai Indians that season. In 2014, the Kolkata Knight Riders acquired his services for Rs 70 lakhs. After four seasons with the Knight Riders, the Ambani-owned Mumbai Indians franchise invested Rs 3.2 crore in the 2018 auction to bring the dynamic batsman back to Mumbai. Since then, Yadav has become an indispensable part of the Mumbai Indians team. According to Sportskeeda, Yadav currently earns an annual salary of Rs 8 crore from his contract with the Mumbai Indians.

Fee per match

Suryakumar Yadav is compensated with Rs 15 lakhs for each Test match, Rs 6 lakhs for every ODI, and Rs 3 lakhs for a T20I match when representing India at the international level.

Brand endorsements

The soaring popularity of India's T20I skipper has propelled him to become a household name in the marketing world. While the exact amount charged by Yadav for his endorsements remains undisclosed, it is evident that he commands a substantial fee for his association with both domestic and international brands. Some of the notable brands that have partnered with Yadav include Reebok, JioCinema, Royal Stag, Pintola, Dream11, Boult Audio, and many others.

Net worth and expensive possessions

According to Sportskeeda, Suryakumar Yadav boasts an estimated net worth of $7 million (approximately Rs 55 crore). In addition to his contracts with the BCCI and Mumbai Indians, a significant portion of his income is derived from lucrative brand endorsements. The talented right-handed batsman has strategically invested a substantial portion of his wealth in real estate and high-end automobiles.

At 34 years old, Yadav resides in a luxurious apartment situated in a prestigious residential tower in Chembur, Mumbai. Furthermore, he possesses an impressive collection of lavish and stylish vehicles, including a Porsche 911 Turbo S, a Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe, an Audi RS 5, and a Nissan Jonga. Not only that, but Yadav also boasts an enviable assortment of expensive watches and sneakers.

Also read| 'MS lost his cool, kicked water bottle out of the park': Ex-CSK star recalls moment when Dhoni got angry after...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
