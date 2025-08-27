Add DNA as a Preferred Source
CRICKET

How rich is R Ashwin? A look at CSK legend’s net worth, car collection and brand endorsements

As the IPL 2026 auction approaches in just a few months, Ravichandran Ashwin has decided to end his career in all formats of cricket. After retiring from international cricket last year, the seasoned off-spinner has now also concluded his IPL journey.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 27, 2025, 04:26 PM IST

How rich is R Ashwin? A look at CSK legend’s net worth, car collection and brand endorsements
File Photo
R Ashwin has declared his retirement from the IPL. After being acquired by CSK for 9.75 crore in IPL 2025, Ashwin didn't have a standout season, taking just seven wickets, making his retirement somewhat expected. He participated in only nine matches for CSK in IPL 2025 and reportedly sought clarification regarding his role within the team. Ashwin had previously mentioned that he would depart from the franchise if he felt he wasn't part of their plans.

Ending his career as one of the IPL's legends, Ashwin boasts a total of 187 wickets, ranking him as the fifth highest wicket-taker in the tournament's history. He had also retired from international cricket during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy held in Australia.

"Special day and hence a special beginning," Ashwin shared on X.

 

Net worth

His net worth is estimated to be around Rs 120 - 130 crore, primarily derived from his cricketing endeavors. As reported by Jagran, Ashwin amassed an impressive Rs 97,24,00,000 from his participation in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The cricketer from Tamil Nadu secured a Rs 9.75 crore contract with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). In 2018, he signed a Rs 7.6 crore deal with Punjab Kings, who also appointed him as captain.

He later played for the Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals, earning Rs 5 crore in IPL 2024. The finger spinner is said to own an extravagant home valued at Rs 9 crore, which serves as his primary residence, along with real estate assets worth Rs 26 crore globally.

Investments

Ashwin is said to possess an extravagant residence in Chennai, which serves as his main home, estimated to be worth around Rs 9 crore. Additionally, he has real estate assets valued at roughly Rs 26 crore in various other places.

Brand Endorsements and Car Collection

Regarding his vehicle collection, the veteran is reported to possess a Rolls-Royce valued at Rs 6 crore and an Audi Q7 worth Rs 93 lakh. Furthermore, he endorses several brands including Zoomcar, Moov, Myntra, Manna Health, Bombay Shaving Company, Oppo, Aristocrat Bags, and Colgate, which significantly boosts his net worth. Ashwin also runs a YouTube channel where he interviews fellow cricketers and discusses cricket match events from around the globe.

Also read| Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul set to undergo crucial Yo-Yo Test before Australia series; Virat Kohli’s status unclear

