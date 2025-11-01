How rich is Jemimah Rodrigues? Know record-breaking India star's multi-crore WPL deal, BCCI contract, brand endorsements and more
No time for gym? Try Deepika Padukone's 10-minute Pilates routine at home, check its benefits
Election Commission takes BIG action after unrest in Bihar's Mokama following murder of JSP supporter, 4 officials suspended
Allu Sirish REVEALS how he met fiancée Nayanika, it's connected with Chiranjeevi’s son Varun, his wife Lavanya: 'When my kids ask me how it..'
Bihar elections 2025: Congress leader Ashok Gehlot makes BIG statement on Nitish Kumar, says, 'He know he will not become CM..., insulted by BJP...'
Massive fire breaks out at factory in Delhi's Wazirpur Industrial Area; rescue ops underway
Viral video: Daughter surprises mother with first ever business class trip abroad, internet can’t stop smiling
Not Flipkart, Amazon, this site offers MASSIVE discount on this iPhone variant: Check how to buy, features and more
Who is Dhananjay Singh? UP cop caught red handed for taking Rs 200000 bribe to remove name of gang-rape accused, arrested in Lucknow, WATCH
IND vs AUS 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Australia match in Hobart live on TV, online?
CRICKET
Jemimah Rodrigues' net worth is soaring! From her multi-crore WPL deal and BCCI central contract to major brand endorsements, discover how India’s record-breaking cricket star built her fortune through talent, charm, and financial success on and off the field.
Jemimah Rodrigues’ remarkable performance against Australia has propelled India into the Women’s World Cup 2025 final, while also solidifying her status as one of the most promising and reliable talents in Indian cricket. In the semifinal, facing a daunting target of 338, the 24-year-old batter delivered an unforgettable innings, scoring a dazzling 127 off 134 balls, leading India to victory with nine balls remaining.
As Jemimah lifted her bat in celebration, the moment transcended mere statistics. It symbolized the culmination of a journey that began in the maidans of Mumbai, where a young girl with aspirations transformed her passion into performance and her performance into influence - both on and off the pitch.
Following the match, Jemimah’s reflections revealed the personal struggles behind her extraordinary achievements. “This past month has been incredibly tough. I’ve found myself in tears almost every day. I was battling anxiety and struggling mentally,” she admitted. Nevertheless, her faith proved to be her anchor. “I kept reminding myself of a scripture — to stand still and let God fight for me.”
Jemimah Rodrigues' cricket journey has been marked by significant achievements and milestones. Her breakthrough moment occurred in 2017 when she scored an unbeaten 202 in a U-19 one-day match against Saurashtra, becoming only the second Indian woman to achieve a double century in domestic cricket.
Her international career commenced shortly thereafter:
T20I debut: 13 February 2018 vs South Africa
ODI debut: 12 March 2018 vs Australia- Test debut: December 2023 vs England
Rodrigues is now a prominent figure in leading global leagues, including:
Key milestones in Jemimah Rodrigues' career include:
Jemimah Rodrigues' Net Worth
Jemimah Rodrigues has cultivated a robust financial and brand portfolio, reflecting her increasing prominence both on and off the field.
As of 2025, Jemimah Rodrigues' net worth is estimated to be between Rs 8 crore and Rs 15 crore, according to various reports.
ALSO READ| IND-W Vs SA-W, Women's World Cup 2025 Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs South Africa match live on TV, online?