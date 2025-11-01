How rich is Jemimah Rodrigues? Know record-breaking India star's multi-crore WPL deal, BCCI contract, brand endorsements and more

Jemimah Rodrigues' net worth is soaring! From her multi-crore WPL deal and BCCI central contract to major brand endorsements, discover how India’s record-breaking cricket star built her fortune through talent, charm, and financial success on and off the field.

Jemimah Rodrigues’ remarkable performance against Australia has propelled India into the Women’s World Cup 2025 final, while also solidifying her status as one of the most promising and reliable talents in Indian cricket. In the semifinal, facing a daunting target of 338, the 24-year-old batter delivered an unforgettable innings, scoring a dazzling 127 off 134 balls, leading India to victory with nine balls remaining.

As Jemimah lifted her bat in celebration, the moment transcended mere statistics. It symbolized the culmination of a journey that began in the maidans of Mumbai, where a young girl with aspirations transformed her passion into performance and her performance into influence - both on and off the pitch.

Following the match, Jemimah’s reflections revealed the personal struggles behind her extraordinary achievements. “This past month has been incredibly tough. I’ve found myself in tears almost every day. I was battling anxiety and struggling mentally,” she admitted. Nevertheless, her faith proved to be her anchor. “I kept reminding myself of a scripture — to stand still and let God fight for me.”

Jemimah Rodrigues' cricket journey has been marked by significant achievements and milestones. Her breakthrough moment occurred in 2017 when she scored an unbeaten 202 in a U-19 one-day match against Saurashtra, becoming only the second Indian woman to achieve a double century in domestic cricket.

Her international career commenced shortly thereafter:

T20I debut: 13 February 2018 vs South Africa

ODI debut: 12 March 2018 vs Australia- Test debut: December 2023 vs England

Rodrigues is now a prominent figure in leading global leagues, including:

Delhi Capitals Women (WPL)- Melbourne Renegades Women (WBBL)- Other overseas T20 leagues, showcasing India's emerging global cricket talent

Her consistency and composure under pressure have established her as one of India's most dependable middle-order batters.

Key milestones in Jemimah Rodrigues' career include:

Scoring 202 in U-19 cricket (2017)

Making her international debut in 2018 (T20I and ODI)

Earning her Test cap in 2023

Being acquired by Delhi Capitals for Rs 2.20 crore at the inaugural WPL auction

Jemimah Rodrigues' Net Worth

Jemimah Rodrigues has cultivated a robust financial and brand portfolio, reflecting her increasing prominence both on and off the field.

BCCI Central Contract: Rs 30 lakh annually (Grade B)

Match Fees: Rs 15 lakh (Test), Rs 6 lakh (ODI), Rs 3 lakh (T20I)

WPL Salary: Retained by Delhi Capitals for Rs 2.2 crore

Brand Endorsements: Hyundai, Gillette, Red Bull, Dream11, and Platinum EVARA

As of 2025, Jemimah Rodrigues' net worth is estimated to be between Rs 8 crore and Rs 15 crore, according to various reports.

ALSO READ| IND-W Vs SA-W, Women's World Cup 2025 Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs South Africa match live on TV, online?