How no cricket matches turned THIS stadium into a vegetable farm - WATCH

When it comes to cricket, there are only a few nations who are crazy about the sport among them being India as well as neighbour Pakistan. However, with COVID-19, the virus had got everything to a standstill. With no sports happening, stadiums and all were put under lockdown.

Pakistan, in particular, which was devoid of some quality international cricket due to the terrorist attack on the Sri Lankan team back in 2009, had started to play cricket again.

Interestingly, since the COVID-19 breakout last year, most of the international matches were only being played in Lahore and Karachi.

While Multan and Faisalabad also used to host cricket games, but not many stadiums in the country. So with no cricket taking place, the conditions of certain stadiums have changed.

In a shocking event, images of a cricket stadium in Khanewal - the Punjab Province of Pakistan - turning into a vegetable farm have gone VIRAL. According to ARY News, millions of rupees were spent to build the stadium with the aim to encourage cricketers to take up the sport.

The stadium has a proper practice area, pavilion, and ground, however, it is now under the control of the farmers who turned it into a farm. The stadium is now growing chili, pumpkin, etc. on its land.

Where are authorities???? Look how they are destroying stadium, how they are playing with future of, this is KHANEWAL’s Cricket Stadium’ Sad story.... pic.twitter.com/r3A8K2UfWt — Shoaib Jatt (@Shoaib_Jatt) August 16, 2021

Meanwhile, Pakistan will be hosting New Zealand and England in September and October respectively. Australia are also due to travel to the country in February next year.