Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

How much prize money did each team receive at the end of T20 World Cup 2022? Complete list here

T20 World Cup champions England went home with a massive prize money.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 13, 2022, 08:38 PM IST

How much prize money did each team receive at the end of T20 World Cup 2022? Complete list here
Image Source: Twitter

The T20 World Cup came to an end after two weeks of intense action, with England defeating Pakistan in the final to capture the coveted trophy for the second time. 

While Sam Curran shined with the ball, it was Ben Stokes who remained firm for England with the bat, guiding the Three Lions to victory. Not only did England take home the trophy, but they also took home a hefty prize money.

England being the winners takes home a total of Rs 13.84 crore, the most of any team in the tournament. Pakistan finished as runners-up in the cricketing spectacular, earning a prize money of Rs 7.40 crore. This is crucial, given that Pakistan had given up hope of reaching the semi-finals after losses to India and Zimbabwe in their first two games.

India received a prize money of Rs 4.50 crore, while the other semi-finalists received a prize money of Rs 4.19 crore. Among the associate nations, the Netherlands earned the highest prize money of Rs 1.85 crore after defeating South Africa in the tournament's greatest upset victory.

Here is a breakdown of the prize money awarded to each team at the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2022:

Team          Prize Money (in Rs)
England 13.84 crore
Pakistan 7.40 crore
India                4.50 crore
New Zealand 4.19 crore
Australia 1.53 crore
South Africa 1.20 crore
Bangladesh 1.20 crore
Sri Lanka 1.85 crore
Afghanistan 56.35 lakh
Netherlands 1.85 crore
Zimbabwe 88.50 lakh
Ireland 1.53 crore
West Indies 64.40 lakh
Scotland 64.40 lakh
Namibia 64.40 lakh
UAE                  64.40 lakh

READ| 'We will lift the World Cup in India', says Shoaib Akhtar after England beat Pakistan to clinch 2nd T20 WC title

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Beetroot: 5 amazing health benefits of beetroot for a good skin, hair and blood
Himachal Pradesh: Lahaul-Spiti turns picturesque white after fresh snowfall, see PICS
Inside pics of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Grand Finale: Ranveer Singh, Cirkus team join contestants for Rohit Shetty's show
In pics: Pooja Hegde looks mesmerising in silver glittery dress, says 'spotlight’s on me'
Who's next after Liz Truss? From Rishi Sunak to Ben Wallace, know likely UK PM candidates if Truss is ousted
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CSBC Bihar Recruitment 2022: Registration for 689 Prohibition Constables posts to begin tomorrow, details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.