How much prize money did each team receive at the end of T20 World Cup 2022? Complete list here

The T20 World Cup came to an end after two weeks of intense action, with England defeating Pakistan in the final to capture the coveted trophy for the second time.

While Sam Curran shined with the ball, it was Ben Stokes who remained firm for England with the bat, guiding the Three Lions to victory. Not only did England take home the trophy, but they also took home a hefty prize money.

England being the winners takes home a total of Rs 13.84 crore, the most of any team in the tournament. Pakistan finished as runners-up in the cricketing spectacular, earning a prize money of Rs 7.40 crore. This is crucial, given that Pakistan had given up hope of reaching the semi-finals after losses to India and Zimbabwe in their first two games.

India received a prize money of Rs 4.50 crore, while the other semi-finalists received a prize money of Rs 4.19 crore. Among the associate nations, the Netherlands earned the highest prize money of Rs 1.85 crore after defeating South Africa in the tournament's greatest upset victory.

Here is a breakdown of the prize money awarded to each team at the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2022:

Team Prize Money (in Rs)

England 13.84 crore

Pakistan 7.40 crore

India 4.50 crore

New Zealand 4.19 crore

Australia 1.53 crore

South Africa 1.20 crore

Bangladesh 1.20 crore

Sri Lanka 1.85 crore

Afghanistan 56.35 lakh

Netherlands 1.85 crore

Zimbabwe 88.50 lakh

Ireland 1.53 crore

West Indies 64.40 lakh

Scotland 64.40 lakh

Namibia 64.40 lakh

UAE 64.40 lakh

