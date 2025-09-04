Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Mira Rajput wished she could do what her friends were doing when she got married to Shahid Kapoor at 21: 'Was quite isolating'

How much pension do Indian cricketers receive post-retirement? Cheteshwar Pujara to get Rs....

She is richer than Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, heiress of L'Oreal founder has wealth of...

UPSC CMS Result 2025 OUT at upsc.gov.in; get direct to check HERE

Premanand Maharaj talks about money, wealth after new GST rates announced, gives this advice to middle class

Baaghi 4 actress Sonam Bajwa skincare is all about sheet mask, here’s why you need them too

Who was Giorgio Armani? Celebrated designer, richest queer person, founded luxury fashion house 50 years ago, was worth...

Before The Conjuring: Last Rites release, know where to watch all conjuring movies online

PM Modi hails GST reforms: 'A double dhamaka of happiness before Diwali, Chhath Puja'

Afghanistan earthquake death toll rises to more than 2200, over 3000 injured; 5 things to know

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Mira Rajput wished she could do what her friends were doing when she got married to Shahid Kapoor at 21: 'Was quite isolating'

Mira Rajput wished she could chase dreams when she married Shahid Kapoor at 21

How much pension do Indian cricketers receive post-retirement? Cheteshwar Pujara to get Rs....

How much pension do Indian cricketers receive post-retirement? Cheteshwar Pujara

She is richer than Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, heiress of L'Oreal founder has wealth of...

She is richer than Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, L'Oreal's...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

HomeCricket

CRICKET

How much pension do Indian cricketers receive post-retirement? Cheteshwar Pujara to get Rs....

Pujara, known for his resolute and old-school Test match batting announced his retirement from all formats of international cricket after a career that spanned 103 Test matches and five ODIs. In a distinguished career, he amassed 7,195 runs in Tests which included 19 centuries and 35 half-centuries.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 04, 2025, 08:14 PM IST

How much pension do Indian cricketers receive post-retirement? Cheteshwar Pujara to get Rs....
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has established a well-structured pension scheme for retired Indian cricketers, acknowledging their significant contributions to the game. The pension amounts are classified according to the level of play attained by the cricketers. Senior former Test players like Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, Sourav Ganguly, MS Dhoni, and the recently retired Cheteshwar Pujara receive the top pension of Rs. 70,000 each month. Former Test cricketers who previously received Rs. 50,000 monthly now enjoy the increased pension amount. First-class cricketers are eligible for Rs. 30,000 per month, while women international players are awarded Rs. 52,500 monthly. Women first-class players who retired before 2003 receive Rs. 45,000 each month.

This pension scheme was updated recently in 2022, with the new rates demonstrating the BCCI's dedication to financially supporting its retired players, particularly in light of the rising living costs. The pension is not exclusive to players; it also encompasses retired umpires. Players who have represented India in fewer matches or at various levels receive lower pensions accordingly. For instance, cricketers like Yuvraj Singh receive Rs. 60,000 monthly, while Vinod Kambli, a first-class cricketer, is allocated Rs. 30,000 each month.

The scheme is designed to provide financial security and pay tribute to the legendary cricketers who have entertained millions during their careers. The pension is disbursed monthly and is subject to increases based on BCCI policies. Importantly, the scheme includes provisions for women cricketers, highlighting the growing acknowledgment and support for women's cricket in India.

Cheteshwar Pujara, who has recently retired, now joins the elite pension bracket alongside the legends of Indian cricket, receiving Rs. 70,000 per month as his pension. Such regular increases reflect the BCCI’s continuous efforts to ensure that former players can enjoy a dignified lifestyle after retiring from professional cricket.

Pujara, known for his resolute and old-school Test match batting, announced his retirement from all formats of international cricket after a career that spanned 103 Test matches and five ODIs. In a distinguished career, he amassed 7,195 runs in Tests, which included 19 centuries and 35 half-centuries. His role as the 'new wall' of Indian cricket, filling the void left by Rahul Dravid, was instrumental in several overseas victories, most notably the back-to-back Test series wins in Australia.

Also read| Asia Cup 2025: Hardik Pandya needs 17 runs to achieve rare all-rounder feat in T20 cricket

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Why Donald Trump believes Russia-Ukraine ceasefire will happen soon, know here
Why Donald Trump believes Russia-Ukraine ceasefire will happen soon, know here
From Harnaaz Sandhu-Sonam Bajwa to Janhvi Kapoor-Sanya Malhotra: 5 female pairings we can't wait to see on-screen
5 female pairings we can't wait to see on-screen
Richest Bigg Boss contestants: From Vicky Jain’s Rs 130 crore net worth to Elvish Yadav’s Rs 50 crore, check full list
Richest Bigg Boss contestants: From Vicky Jain’s Rs 130 crore net worth to Elvis
Rumoured couple Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna to reportedly reunite on screen after six years for period drama
Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna to reportedly reunite on screen
Indian Railways: THESE 10 trains schedule to travel to Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir cancelled due to THIS reason - View entire list HERE
Railways: THESE 10 trains schedule to travel to Delhi and Kashmir cancelled
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE