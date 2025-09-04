How much pension do Indian cricketers receive post-retirement? Cheteshwar Pujara to get Rs....

Pujara, known for his resolute and old-school Test match batting announced his retirement from all formats of international cricket after a career that spanned 103 Test matches and five ODIs. In a distinguished career, he amassed 7,195 runs in Tests which included 19 centuries and 35 half-centuries.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has established a well-structured pension scheme for retired Indian cricketers, acknowledging their significant contributions to the game. The pension amounts are classified according to the level of play attained by the cricketers. Senior former Test players like Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, Sourav Ganguly, MS Dhoni, and the recently retired Cheteshwar Pujara receive the top pension of Rs. 70,000 each month. Former Test cricketers who previously received Rs. 50,000 monthly now enjoy the increased pension amount. First-class cricketers are eligible for Rs. 30,000 per month, while women international players are awarded Rs. 52,500 monthly. Women first-class players who retired before 2003 receive Rs. 45,000 each month.

This pension scheme was updated recently in 2022, with the new rates demonstrating the BCCI's dedication to financially supporting its retired players, particularly in light of the rising living costs. The pension is not exclusive to players; it also encompasses retired umpires. Players who have represented India in fewer matches or at various levels receive lower pensions accordingly. For instance, cricketers like Yuvraj Singh receive Rs. 60,000 monthly, while Vinod Kambli, a first-class cricketer, is allocated Rs. 30,000 each month.

The scheme is designed to provide financial security and pay tribute to the legendary cricketers who have entertained millions during their careers. The pension is disbursed monthly and is subject to increases based on BCCI policies. Importantly, the scheme includes provisions for women cricketers, highlighting the growing acknowledgment and support for women's cricket in India.

Cheteshwar Pujara, who has recently retired, now joins the elite pension bracket alongside the legends of Indian cricket, receiving Rs. 70,000 per month as his pension. Such regular increases reflect the BCCI’s continuous efforts to ensure that former players can enjoy a dignified lifestyle after retiring from professional cricket.

