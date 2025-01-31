Virat Kohli made his much awaited Ranji Trophy comeback after a 12-year hiatus, playing for Delhi in their last group encounter against Railways at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Following a disappointing showing in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) mandated that all players must participate in the Ranji Trophy to be eligible for national team selection. In response to this instruction, a number of India's top players, including Virat Kohli, participated in the prestigious competition.

Virat Kohli made his much awaited Ranji Trophy comeback after a 12-year hiatus, playing for Delhi in their last group encounter against Railways at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. This choice not only demonstrated Kohli's commitment to the game but also gave him the opportunity to improve his domestic cricket talents.

What is Virat Kohli's potential earnings from the Ranji Trophy match against Railways?

Ranji Trophy players receive compensation based on their level of experience and the quantity of first-class games they have participated in. Players who participate in more than 40 first-class matches are paid Rs 60,000 per day, while those who play in 21–40 matches are paid Rs 50,000. The salary for players with fewer than 20 matches is Rs 40,000 each match. Additionally, depending on their experience, non-playing team members make between Rs 20,000 and Rs 30,000 every day.

Despite having only participated in 23 Ranji Trophy games during his career, Virat Kohli's 140 first-class games qualify him for the highest daily fee of Rs 60,000 for the Delhi vs. Railways match. A four-day match might bring in a total of Rs 2,40,000 for Kohli.

A large crowd of excited fans gathered at the Arun Jaitley Stadium to see the famous Virat Kohli play against Railways. Their eagerness was evident as Delhi chose to bowl first, unfortunately preventing the enthusiastic spectators from watching the star batter on Day 1.

The next day, the audience erupted in cheers when Kohli came to bat at no.4. However, their joy was short-lived as Kohli's return to the Ranji Trophy was brief, lasting only 23 minutes before he was out for just 6 runs off 15 balls. Pacer Himanshi Sangwan took the coveted wicket, sending the superstar's off-stump flying in a remarkable display of skill and precision.

