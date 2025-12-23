How much money will Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in Vijay Hazare Trophy?

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Kiara Advani returns to spotlight after welcoming daughter Saraayah, stuns in first photoshoot as 'new mom'

'Ek picture nahi milti nahi hai': As Govinda turned 62, his emotional speech goes viral, fans react

Saudi Arabia witnesses rare snowfall after 30 years, how climate shifts are transforming the weather?

The New Engineering Standard: How LOADMATE Became a Global Synonym for Industrial Lifting

Beyond charging, audio jack, why smartphones have tiny holes at bottom; know its purpose

SPPU Inaugurates International Summit on Generative Futuristic Systems

BrainTech Awards 2025: A prestigious night and a proud moment for India’s tech talent

Dhurandhar smashes another record as Ranveer Singh film BEATS Pushpa 2, Baahubali 2; becomes highest-grossing Hindi movie in...

How Do Managed Farmland Companies Help Protect Land Boundaries and Handle Compliance?

Who is Sumaiya Rana? SP leader who rejected interview with Pakistani TV channel over Nitish Kumar hijab row

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kiara Advani returns to spotlight after welcoming daughter Saraayah, stuns in first photoshoot as 'new mom'

Kiara Advani returns to spotlight stuns in first photoshoot as 'new mom'

'Ek picture nahi milti nahi hai': As Govinda turned 62, his emotional speech goes viral, fans react

'Ek picture bhi nahi milti nahi hai': Govinda's emotional speech goes viral

Saudi Arabia witnesses rare snowfall after 30 years, how climate shifts are transforming the weather?

Saudi Arabia witnesses rare snowfall after 30 years, what is behind weather chan

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Dhurandhar: 5 most impactful scenes that proved Ranveer Singh's intense acting chops

Dhurandhar: 5 most impactful scenes that proved Ranveer Singh's intense acting c

Football legend David Beckham's Family Tree: From wife Victoria Beckham, son Brooklyn, daughter Harper Seven to other members making headlines amid family tensions

Football legend David Beckham's Family Tree: From wife Victoria Beckham, son Bro

Amid GhostPairing scam, these are 5 best alternatives to WhatsApp with enhanced security, extra features

Amid GhostPairing scam, these are 5 best alternatives to WhatsApp with enhanced

HomeCricket

CRICKET

How much money will Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in Vijay Hazare Trophy?

After the ODI series with New Zealand, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be seen playing in the domestic circuit, the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Know how much money these star players will earn for each game.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Dec 23, 2025, 04:29 PM IST

How much money will Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in Vijay Hazare Trophy?
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be seen playing a couple of matches in Vijay Hazare Trophy
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are set to feature in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) 2025-26. This will be Virat's first appearance in VHT after a long gap of 15 years. Kohli will be seen playing for Delhi under the captaincy of Rishabh Pant with Ayush Badoni as his deputy. Several star players are set to feature in VHT due to a mandatory directive from the BCCI, which requires all centrally contracted players to play in at least two rounds of the List A event when not playing in the international circuit.

 

Kohli is expected to feature in Delhi's initial games in Bengaluru, including their first match against Andhra on Wednesday, December 24. Since the upcoming VHT is set to be a star-studded tournament, cricket fans have been wondering about the amount of money these international players will be earning from each game.

 

The match fees for domestic games are determined based on players' experience in List A matches.

 

Pay brackets of Vijay Hazare Trophy

 

0-20 matches - Rs 40,000 per game

21-40 matches - Rs 50,000 per game

41+ matches - Rs 60,000 per game

 

Since Kohli has extensive experience in List A games, he will fall into the highest pay bracket and is set to receive Rs 60,000 for every match. He is expected to feature in three matches, first against Andhra on December 24, second with Gujarat on December 26, and a match against Railways on January 6. It means for these three games, Kohli will earn a total of Rs 1,80,000 in VHT.

 

The same applies to Rohit Sharma, who will also receive Rs 60,000 per match in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Kiara Advani returns to spotlight after welcoming daughter Saraayah, stuns in first photoshoot as 'new mom'
Kiara Advani returns to spotlight stuns in first photoshoot as 'new mom'
'Ek picture nahi milti nahi hai': As Govinda turned 62, his emotional speech goes viral, fans react
'Ek picture bhi nahi milti nahi hai': Govinda's emotional speech goes viral
Saudi Arabia witnesses rare snowfall after 30 years, how climate shifts are transforming the weather?
Saudi Arabia witnesses rare snowfall after 30 years, what is behind weather chan
The New Engineering Standard: How LOADMATE Became a Global Synonym for Industrial Lifting
LOADMATE: The New Global Standard in Industrial Lifting
Beyond charging, audio jack, why smartphones have tiny holes at bottom; know its purpose
Beyond charging, audio jack, why smartphones have tiny holes at bottom; know its
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Dhurandhar: 5 most impactful scenes that proved Ranveer Singh's intense acting chops
Dhurandhar: 5 most impactful scenes that proved Ranveer Singh's intense acting c
Football legend David Beckham's Family Tree: From wife Victoria Beckham, son Brooklyn, daughter Harper Seven to other members making headlines amid family tensions
Football legend David Beckham's Family Tree: From wife Victoria Beckham, son Bro
Amid GhostPairing scam, these are 5 best alternatives to WhatsApp with enhanced security, extra features
Amid GhostPairing scam, these are 5 best alternatives to WhatsApp with enhanced
How much do Kumar Sanu, ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Saloni Bhattacharya and other members of the singer's family earn? A look at his family's net worth
How much do Kumar Sanu, ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Saloni Bhatt
Delhi Christmas Guide: From Sacred Heart Cathedral to St. James’ Church, 7 places to visit for the X-mas spirit
Delhi Christmas Guide: From Sacred Heart Cathedral to St. James’ Church, 7 place
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement