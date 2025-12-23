How much money will Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in Vijay Hazare Trophy?

After the ODI series with New Zealand, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be seen playing in the domestic circuit, the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Know how much money these star players will earn for each game.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are set to feature in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) 2025-26. This will be Virat's first appearance in VHT after a long gap of 15 years. Kohli will be seen playing for Delhi under the captaincy of Rishabh Pant with Ayush Badoni as his deputy. Several star players are set to feature in VHT due to a mandatory directive from the BCCI, which requires all centrally contracted players to play in at least two rounds of the List A event when not playing in the international circuit.

Kohli is expected to feature in Delhi's initial games in Bengaluru, including their first match against Andhra on Wednesday, December 24. Since the upcoming VHT is set to be a star-studded tournament, cricket fans have been wondering about the amount of money these international players will be earning from each game.

The match fees for domestic games are determined based on players' experience in List A matches.

Pay brackets of Vijay Hazare Trophy

0-20 matches - Rs 40,000 per game

21-40 matches - Rs 50,000 per game

41+ matches - Rs 60,000 per game

Since Kohli has extensive experience in List A games, he will fall into the highest pay bracket and is set to receive Rs 60,000 for every match. He is expected to feature in three matches, first against Andhra on December 24, second with Gujarat on December 26, and a match against Railways on January 6. It means for these three games, Kohli will earn a total of Rs 1,80,000 in VHT.

The same applies to Rohit Sharma, who will also receive Rs 60,000 per match in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.