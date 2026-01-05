How much money will KKR pay to Mustafizur Rahman despite releasing him ahead of IPL 2026?

Shah Rukh Khan-owned Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) recently released Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman after the BCCI asked the franchise to remove him from the squad. Will KKR have to pay Mustafizur any sum of money despite not playing even a single game? Let us find out.

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman became the talking point even months ahead of the commencement of the next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He was bought by Shah Rukh Khan-owned Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2026 mini auction for a whopping Rs 9.2 crore, but later had to be released due to ongoing political tensions between India and Bangladesh.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) asked KKR to release Mustafizur and seek his replacement in the squad ahead of IPL 2026. BCCI's decision came after recent political turmoil between India and Bangladesh and atrocities being committed against minority Hindus in the neighbouring country.

Since the Bangladeshi pacer has been released from the squad, and now the question that is building curiosity among cricket fans is about the remuneration that Mustafizur will get without playing a single game in IPL 2026.

How much money will Mustafizur Rahman earn despite not playing in IPL 2026?

As per BCCI's rules about player contracts in the IPL, any player can be banned for valid reasons. However, there is no such rule on banning a player because of political protests.

But, for those unversed, there is a 'no play, no pay' rule in the IPL, which states that if a player is bought in the auction but leaves the tournament without playing a single match, he doesn't get paid, even if it is due to an injury.

It means if Mustafizur decided to withdraw from IPL ahead of the next season, KKR would not have to pay him. However, in this case, KKR has decided to remove the player despite being available and fit to play, the Kolkata-based franchise will have to pay him even if he is removed from the squad.

But, in such cases, the contracts are mutually cancelled by both parties to avoid financial losses.