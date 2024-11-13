The ongoing dispute between the PCB and the BCCI has put the International Cricket Council (ICC) in a difficult position, with limited options available.

The decision by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to not send the Indian cricket team to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025 has sparked discontent within the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Reports indicate that the PCB has rejected the proposed 'hybrid model' for the tournament, which would have allowed India to play their matches at a neutral venue such as the UAE. Instead, the PCB has requested a written explanation from the global cricket governing body regarding India's refusal to travel to Pakistan.

The ongoing dispute between the PCB and the BCCI has put the International Cricket Council (ICC) in a difficult position, with limited options available. Pakistan has not hosted a major ICC tournament since the 1996 ODI World Cup, and hosting the Champions Trophy at home is seen as an opportunity to dispel the perception of being an 'unsafe' venue.

Despite reports suggesting security concerns as the reason for India's decision, the BCCI has not explicitly cited this as the cause. The PCB is seeking further clarification from the ICC on the matter.

Several former Pakistani cricketers have proposed replacing India with Sri Lanka if they do not travel to Pakistan. However, the absence of India in a global cricket tournament seems improbable.

The Pakistani government has instructed the PCB to maintain a firm stance and potentially withdraw from the tournament if necessary. Such a move could result in significant financial losses and potential sanctions for the PCB.

If the tournament is relocated or postponed, the PCB stands to lose a substantial amount of revenue, estimated at $65 million (Rs 548.61 crore). The reduction in funding from the ICC would further impact the PCB, which heavily relies on this support for its operations.

