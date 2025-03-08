Shamis estranged wife accused him and his brother of domestic violence, infidelity, and demanding dowry.

The ongoing conflict between Indian cricket team's fast bowler Mohammad Shami and his wife Hasin Jahan has attracted considerable media attention in recent years. Recently, the Alipore Court in Kolkata ruled that Mohammad Shami is required to pay monthly alimony to Hasin Jahan.

In 2018, Hasin Jahan filed legal action against Mohammad Shami, requesting a monthly alimony of 10 lakh rupees. She indicated that 7,00,000 rupees were necessary for her personal expenses, while 3,00,000 rupees were intended for their daughter's upkeep.

After a hearing in January 2023, the court decided that Shami would need to pay a monthly maintenance amount of 130,000 rupees, taking into account the arguments presented by both sides.

Following the court's ruling, Hasin Jahan voiced her disappointment, mentioning that the amount awarded did not meet her expectations. She suggested that she might consider appealing the decision in the High Court.

Hasin Jahan's lawyer, Mriganka Mistry, informed the court that Mohammad Shami's annual income for the financial year 2020-21 was over 7 crore rupees. This information was presented to bolster the request for a monthly maintenance allowance of 10 lakh rupees.

Hasin Jahan's net worth

Hasin Jahan has a background in modeling and has previously worked as a cheerleader for the Kolkata Knight Riders during the IPL. Her estimated net worth is around INR 1 crore (approximately USD 12 million), which she has earned through modeling jobs, acting roles, and social media activities.

Also read| India vs New Zealand: Will spin dominate? Dubai pitch for Champions Trophy 2025 final has a Pakistan connection