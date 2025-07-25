How much money do Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni earn? Former head coach Ravi Shastri reveals real earnings

In a recent podcast, former head coach Ravi Shastri stunned former England cricketer Michael Vaughan when he revealed the annual earnings of Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni.

It won't be wrong to say that cricket is a popular sport in the world because of 1.4 billion Indian fans. Due to this, Indian players without a shadow of a bout earned much higher than players of any other nation. Stars like Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, and MS Dhoni are among the wealthiest sportsmen across the globe. In a recent podcast, India's former head coach was asked about the earnings of some of India's players, leaving the hosts of the show stunned.

How much money do Kohli, Dhoni earn?

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan, on his show named Stick to Cricket, asked Shastri, ''What kind of numbers do these superstars in India earn?'' In reply, Shastri said, ''They earn a lot. A lot through endorsements, for sure, and upwards of 100 crores.''

Vaughan again asked, ''Which is how much?'' Shastri said, ''Well which would say 10 million. Yeah Ten Million Pounds. I'd just calculate one hundred rupees as one pound. So you work backwards and you can get upwards of that because.''

Ravi Shastri reveals the eye-watering salaries of India’s top cricketers pic.twitter.com/H2GQPVCMs7 — Stick to Cricket (@StickToCricket) July 24, 2025

Shastri even revealed that these players could have done more advertisements during their prime, but due to their busy cricketing schedule, they did around 15-20 ads. ''Someone like an MS or a Virat or Sachin and his pomp. They would do over 15-20 ads. And it's per day. There is no time. You could easily do more because of the amount cricket being played. So you know they'll do an ad for a year and give us a day,'' he added.