How much money did Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli take home from Vijay Hazare Trophy? It's not what you think

India stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli returned to domestic cricket in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, but how much did they actually earn? Here’s a clear breakdown of their per-match fees under the BCCI’s domestic pay structure and why star status doesn’t change the amount.

Indian cricket’s always buzzing, and the IPL auction can turn a player into a millionaire overnight. But lately, something else has caught everyone’s eye: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma showing up in domestic cricket. These two rake in insane money from endorsements and the IPL, but now, here they are, playing the Vijay Hazare Trophy, taking home salaries that look almost modest compared to the glitz and drama of the big league.

The Vijay Hazare Trophy is the backbone of India’s one-day domestic scene, and the BCCI keeps things simple. There’s no auction here. Players don’t get to bid up their price. Instead, pay depends on experience — specifically, how many List A matches you’ve played.

Here’s how they break it down:

- If you’ve played over 40 List A matches, you’re a Senior. That’s Rs 60,000 per match.

- Got 21 to 40 matches? You’re Mid-Level, earning Rs 50,000 each time you make the playing XI.

- Anyone with 20 or fewer matches is a Junior, at Rs 40,000 per game.

Kohli (playing for Delhi) and Rohit (for Mumbai) have both played hundreds of games, so they’re firmly in the top bracket.

This season, both have turned out for two matches each. Do the math: Rs 60,000 a game, so they’ve picked up Rs 1,20,000 (1.2 lakh) so far. For a young player just breaking in, that’s a big deal. But for Kohli and Rohit, it’s pretty small change. Just for comparison, the BCCI pays them about Rs 6 lakh for a single international ODI — that’s five times what they earn from two domestic games combined.

Of course, the Rs 1.2 lakh isn’t the whole story. Players get daily allowances for food, travel, and hotels. And if either of them had picked up a Man of the Match award, that’s another Rs 10,000 per game.

But honestly, money isn’t why Kohli and Rohit are here. Their presence gives domestic cricket a huge lift. Young players get to share the field with legends, and it’s a reminder that no matter how famous you get, the tough grind of the domestic season is still where Indian cricket finds its heartbeat.

