How much does Virat Kohli charge for Instagram, Twitter post? RCB star’s Rs 1050 crore net worth explained

A report published by a business platform has broken the net worth of RCB star Virat Kohli, revealing the per Instagram and Twitter post charges of the cricketer.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 02:04 PM IST

How much does Virat Kohli charge for Instagram, Twitter post? RCB star’s Rs 1050 crore net worth explained
Former Team India captain Virat Kohli (File photo)

According to a recent StockGro feature, the net worth of Royal Challengers Bangalore star Virat Kohli was revealed to be over Rs 1000. The magazine also talked about how much he earns through various endorsements and his Instagram and social media posts.

Stock Gro broke down and explained the sources of income of Virat Kohli, revealing that his net worth has crossed Rs 1050 crore. It also revealed the number of startups funded by Kohli, his business investments and his per match charges.

According to Stock Gro’s cover, Virat Kohli charges Rs 9 crore per Instagram post and Rs 2.5 crore per Twitter post. It must be noted that Kohli is the third most-followed sportsperson on Instagram with a massive following of 250 million.

 

 

Virat Kohli has a BCCI salary of Rs 7 crore per year, apart from other per match fees from tournaments. Apart from this, he has funded several start up companies like Rage Coffee, Universal Sportsbiz, MPL and many others, getting a return of crores.

Kohli also has endorsements for over 18 brands, including Vivo, Myntra, Volini, Uber, MRF and other multi-billion dollar companies. According to the StockGro feature, Virat Kohli charges around Rs 7.5 crore to 10 crore per day of endorsements.

The total worth of his properties is over Rs 100 crore, with one house in Mumbai and another one in Haryana’s Gurugram. He also has a luxury car collection worth Rs 31 crore, which includes several high end vehicles including Range Rover and Audi R8 V10.

