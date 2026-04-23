How much does MS Dhoni earn every day? CSK star’s net worth, cars and endorsements revealed

MS Dhoni remains one of cricket’s richest stars. From a Rs 100 crore home and a garage of luxury cars to 40+ brand endorsements and a Rs 4 crore IPL salary with Chennai Super Kings, here’s a look at Dhoni’s net worth and how much he earns every day.

Even though Mahendra Singh Dhoni stepped away from international cricket years ago, his brand power hasn’t faded one bit. In 2026, he’s still wearing the Chennai Super Kings yellow, and honestly, "Captain Cool" only seems to get richer every season. He’s got huge brand deals, a garage that’s the stuff of legends in Ranchi, and a lifestyle most only dream about. Let’s break down what Dhoni’s earnings, net worth, and luxury world actually look like.

Dhoni’s Net Worth in 2026

By April 2026, Dhoni’s net worth sits around Rs 1,060 crore ($127 million). Even as his cricket career winds down, his sharp moves as a venture capitalist and brand ambassador keep him right at the top—neck and neck with Virat Kohli for the title of India’s richest active cricketer.

How Much Does He Actually Make in a Day?

Dhoni’s income comes from so many streams, it’s tough to pin down an exact daily number. But if you factor in IPL pay, brand endorsements, and business investments, you get numbers that really make you look twice:

IPL Salary: Under the latest retention rules, Dhoni pulls in Rs 4 crore per season.

Endorsements: He charges between Rs 4 crore and Rs 6 crore for each brand annually.

Daily Take: All in, Dhoni makes over Rs 75 crore a year, which works out to about Rs 20 lakh every single day.

Dhoni: The Endorsement Machine

Dhoni’s brand portfolio is rock solid. Even after leaving international cricket, more than 30 brands bet on his calm and reliable image. He’s got automakers like Citroën India and Gulf Oil, finance and tech companies such as MasterCard and GoDaddy, gaming giants like Dream11 and Garena Free Fire, and FMCG favorites like Lay’s and Oreo. His work with Swaraj Tractors and his organic farming venture in Ranchi give him that “son of the soil” vibe, making him a hit with everyone—from small towns to big cities.

Dhoni’s Legendary Garage

Dhoni’s love for cars and bikes is no secret. His farmhouse garage in Ranchi is a showstopper—glass walls, more than 100 motorcycles, and rare luxury and vintage cars. He’s got the Hummer H2, a custom Nissan Jonga, Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, Land Rover Freelander 2, a Rolls-Royce Silver Wraith II, and a classic Pontiac Firebird Trans Am. Recently, he’s gone electric too, adding a Kia EV6 to the collection.

Business Moves and Investments

Dhoni doesn’t just stash his money—he invests it. He’s got major stakes in Seven, his personal lifestyle and footwear brand, and in Dhoni Entertainment, a production company making documentaries and films. He’s also put money into startups like Khatabook, Garuda Aerospace, and the fitness brand Tagda Raho.

At 44, you might not see the helicopter shot as much, but Dhoni’s financial game is still flawless. He’s playing the long innings, just as he always has.

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