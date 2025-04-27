The pressure on umpires is immense, with every call analyzed instantly by technology, commentators, and a vast audience, leaving little room for error. However, have you ever thought how much do they earn per match in IPL 2025?

Umpiring in the Indian Premier League (IPL) is a demanding role, with officials responsible for making critical decisions that can influence match outcomes. While players often receive the most attention, umpires are equally essential in ensuring fair play. However, have you ever thought how much do they earn per match in IPL 2025?

How much Umpires earn per match in IPL 2025?

Umpires in Indian domestic cricket can earn up to Rs 1.6 lakh for a four-day match, with daily earnings between Rs 30,000 and Rs 40,000, depending on their grade. The job requires considerable physical fitness, mental focus, and the ability to maintain concentration for hours, sometimes facing intense public and media scrutiny. They are key figures in preserving the game's spirit in a sport known for its traditions and values.

According to an India Today report, on-field umpires in IPL 2025 are compensated with Rs 3 lakh per match, while fourth umpires receive Rs 2 lakh. In comparison, each playing member, including the impact player, earns a match fee of Rs 7.5 lakh per game in IPL 2025, in addition to their contracted salary from the franchise.

Meanwhile, concerns about umpiring quality have surfaced in IPL 2025. The issue of poor umpiring was highlighted recently during a notable incident in the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI).

In the SRH vs. MI match, SRH batter Ishan Kishan attempted to glance a delivery from MI bowler Deepak Chahar, which was moving down the leg side. The ball was caught by MI wicketkeeper Ryan Rickelton, yet neither Rickelton nor Chahar strongly appealed for a catch.

The on-field umpire Vinod Seshan appeared poised to call a wide. Unexpectedly, Kishan began to leave the field, seemingly believing he had edged the ball. Observing Kishan's departure, Seshan signaled him out. His decision appeared uncertain.

Replays revealed the ball had missed Kishan's bat entirely. UltraEdge technology confirmed no contact. While Kishan's action was questionable, the umpire's decision was remarkable.