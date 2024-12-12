Vinod Kambli entered Bigg Boss Season 3 as a wild card contestant.

Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli was in the news for past few days for his ailing health. A couple of months ago, Vinod Kambli had sent a plea to MCA, or Maharashtra Cricket Association, for being given a job. This is a financially strapped retired cricketer who is now surviving with a pension of Rs 30,000 a month from the BCCI. Kambli, after retiring from cricket, also tried his fortune in acting and reality shows. However, he could not perform much magic in the world of entertainment also.

Vinod Kambli entered Bigg Boss Season 3 as a wild card contestant. He came into the house in the 5th week of Bigg Boss. However, just 14 days later he was eliminated from Amitabh Bachchan’s reality show. In fact, 15 years ago, it was Amitabh Bachchan, not Salman Khan, who hosted the most controversial show in the country. Vinod Kambli was paid between Rs 1.5 to 2 lakh rupees every week for being part of this show. Though this payment was much higher than what the actors received at that time, it was still very low compared to former India cricketer S Sreesanth's fee.

According to sources, Sreesanth got 50 lakh rupees a week for his participation on Bigg Boss. He remained on the show until the last episode but came on the show only on Bigg Boss season 12. Salman Khan hosted that season of the show and not Amitabh Bachchan.

When discussing Sreesanth and Vinod Kambli, it is noteworthy to mention that Vinod Kambli after leaving cricket found himself struggling in the field of acting. This led him to accept an offer to participate in Big Boss, despite receiving a lower fee. In contrast, during Sreesanth's era Big Boss had established itself as a prominent brand. Sreesanth had previously declined offers to appear on the show. However, he was eventually convinced to participate by being offered a higher compensation.

One notable distinction between Vinod Kambli and Sreesanth's respective seasons on Big Boss is the financial structure of the show. Prior to the 10th season, contestants received lower fees, with the winner taking home a prize of one crore rupees. However, starting from season 10, the winner's prize was reduced to 50 lakh rupees, while the fees for participating contestants were increased. This change ultimately worked in Sreesanth's favor, allowing him to benefit from the revised financial arrangement.

