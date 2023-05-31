How much did Gujarat Titans batter Shubman Gill earn through IPL 2023? Know net worth, cash prize

Gujarat Titans player Shubman Gill (File photo)

The CSK vs GT final match in the IPL 2023 was one of the most thrilling Indian Premier League final matches in the history of this cricket league. Despite Chennai Super Kings taking the trophy, one player who stood out in IPL 2023 was Gujarat Titans player Shubman Gill.

GT batter Shubman Gill bagged four total IPL 2023 awards this year because of his stellar performance, including a whopping cash prize for winning the Orange Cap and IPL 2023 MVP title. Here is all you need to know about how much Shubman Gill earned through IPL 2023.

Shubman Gill was one of the highest-paid players in Gujarat Titans this year and was sold in the IPL 2023 auction at the price of Rs 8 crore, retained by the Gujarat franchise of the IPL teams. In the same team, Hardik Pandya was retained as the captain for over Rs 15 crore.

Shubman Gill IPL 2023 earnings, IPL salary

Shubman Gill has been playing in the Indian Premier League since 2018, making this his sixth season this year, delivering his best performance yet. This year, his team Gujarat Titans retained him at the IPL 2023 auction for Rs 8 crore, making him one of the highest-paid players.

From the year 2018 to 2021, Shubman Gill played for the team Kolkata Knight Riders, where he was retained at a fee of Rs 1.8 crore for four years. He was then bought out by newly formed Gujarat Titans for Rs 8 crores in 2022, and retained for the same fee in 2023.

This brings up his combined IPL income to Rs 23.2 crore in all six seasons. Apart from this, he has also been getting bonuses and awards. Shubman Gill’s per-match salary in IPL 2023 comes out to around Rs 70 lakh, according to media reports.

Further, the Gujarat Titans player has also bagged four titles in IPL 2023, including MVP and Orange Cap, winning prize money of Rs 40 lakh in total.

