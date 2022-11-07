'How much charge for verified jinxers': Wasim Jaffer asks Elon Musk ahead of India-England T20 WC semifinal

DNA file pic

Team India defeated Zimbabwe by 71 runs to seal a first-place finish in Group 2 of T20 World Cup 2022. The Men in Blue had already qualified for the semifinal after South Africa's defeat earlier on Sunday, but Rohit Sharma and Co finished top of their group, and will next face off against England who finished second in Group 1, behind New Zealand.

Ahead of the 2nd semifinal of T20 World Cup 2022 between India and England in Adelaide on October 10, former India opener Wasim Jaffer tagged Elon Musk in a tweet, asking him the charge for 'verified jinxers'.

Jaffer, who is known for his hilarious memes and witty takes tagged new Twitter owner Musk, after the micro-blogging website's decision to charge $8 per month for verified Twitter accounts. The move has seen a huge backlash from verified users, who previously were not levied any fees for being awarded the blue tick.

However, since Musk took over, there have been changes aplenty, including huge layoffs of employees across multiple nations.

"Hi @elonmusk, I understand the charges would be $8 per month for verified tweeters. May I ask how much will it be for verified jinxers? Asking for a friend #INDvENG #T20WorldCup," wrote Jaffer in his viral tweet.

As soon as Jaffer put out his tweet, fans flooded the comments section by tagging former England all-rounder Michael Vaughan who happens to be a good friend of Jaffer. The pair regularly indulge in social media banters on Twitter and keep poking fun at each other.

More banter is expected when India and England face off in the semifinals with a place in the summit clash up for grabs, which will take place at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on October 13.