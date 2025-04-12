The five-time champions suffered a low-scoring defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders at their home ground, MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk.

The recent performance of the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League has cast serious doubts on their ability to secure a spot in the playoffs. After their defeat to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Friday, CSK finds themselves in ninth place on the points table with only two points from six matches and a net run-rate of -1.554. With eight matches remaining, CSK faces a daunting task of turning their season around to secure a top-four finish.

Teams that finish the league phase with 16 points are typically virtually assured of making the playoffs. Despite losing seven of their first eight games, the RCB finished fourth with 14 points from those games last season, which allowed them to qualify for the playoffs.

CSK still has a remote possibility of qualifying for the playoffs in light of this precedence. They must, however, win every game they have left and hope for favourable outcomes from other outcomes.

If CSK wins all their remaining matches, they will finish the group stage with 16 points from 14 matches. Even with 14 points, they could still have a slim chance of reaching the playoffs.

CSK is currently on a five-game losing streak following their defeat to KKR. Stand-in captain MS Dhoni has shared insights into the reasons behind the team's struggles in the 25th match of the IPL.

"It has been quite a few nights that have not gone our way. The challenge has been there, we have to accept the challenge. Today, I felt we did not have enough runs on the board. It has been the case over there; when we bowled in the 2nd innings, it stopped a bit. Today, it did in the first innings. When you lose too many wickets, there is pressure and with quality spinners, it is difficult. We never got any partnerships, and a bit more partnerships, application, and we would be fine. What is important is to see the conditions," MS Dhoni said in the post-match presentation.

"We have done a couple of games decently well, so back your strengths and play the shots you can play. Not match to someone's else play. Our openers are good openers, play authentic cricket shots, they don't slog or look to hit across the line. It is important not to get desperate seeing the scorecard. If we start looking for 60 with our lineup, it will be very difficult for us. Get partnerships going, maybe capitalise in the middle and later overs, and if we lose wickets, the middle order has to do their job differently. And the slog will be delayed for quite a while," he added.

Also read| MS Dhoni to retire after IPL 2025? Mohammad Kaif asks tough questions after KKR thrash CSK by 8 wickets at Chepauk